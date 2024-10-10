Naperville Central girls swimming defeats Waubonsie to wrap up DVC regular season play

The Naperville Central girls swimming Redhawks host the Waubonsie Valley Warriors on Senior Night. The hosts are coming off a massive win against Metea Valley, while the Warriors celebrated their own senior night last week with a win against North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Avery Meisenheimer and Anna Zenow go 1-2 for Naperville Central girls swimming against Waubonsie

We start with the 200-meter freestyle race, which looks like a close match-up between the Redhawks and Warriors. However, Avery Meisenheimer quickly takes the lead over the Warriors and wins with a time of 2:00.32. It’s a strong start to the night for Naperville Central, as Anna Zenow gets second for the Hawks, six seconds behind.

As we look towards the 100-yard free, Waubonsie shows they can keep the Redhawks on their toes as the two leaders came down to the Warrior’s very own Anna Honcharuk and Malini Madiman. Honcharuk is the better warrior in this race, finishing in 1st at 56.14 and Malini finishing in second at 56.31.

Diving into the 100-yard fly, the Redhawks and Warriors are neck to neck in the first lap but Naperville Central’s Lauren Eschmeyer takes the lead. She finishes the race by just edging out the Warrior’s Abbey Brown with a time of 59.44.

The Redhawks close out the DVC regular season with a win over the Warriors

Moving on to the 500-yard freestyle, the longest race of the evening. Waubonsie comes out strong, with Brown taking the lead over the Redhawks. Brown finishes the race strong with a time of 5:21.29, a 2-second lead over Central’s Meisenheimer.

The Redhawks fight back in the 100-yard breaststroke race, where Natalie Vogel takes the lead over Waubonsie Valley and wins the race with a time of 1:11.73. Calin Ball gets second for the Warriors, about two seconds behind.

Let’s close out the night with the 400-yard free relay with four teams competing. About halfway through, the Warriors group of Madiman, Brown, Honcharuk, and Ruby Meier are neck and neck with Redhawks Meisenheimer, Zenow, Natalie Wesolowski, and Shannon Hsu. WV is able to pull ahead at the end of the event, outpacing the hosts with a time of three minutes and forty-eight point eight-five seconds. The Redhawks also get third with the relay team of Ellen Hoozer, Kaylee Shiffler, Ashley MacDonald, and Maddie Malinger. Central still celebrates senior night with an impressive 107-79 win over Waubonsie, as both teams have now wrapped up the DVC regular season.