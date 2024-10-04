Naperville Central girls tennis beats Waubonsie Valley on Senior Night

It’s Senior Night for Naperville Central girls tennis, as the Redhawks host Waubonsie. They enter off a close 4-3 win against Metea, while the Warriors fell to North 5-2 last week. It’s the final DVC match of the regular season, with the conference tournament being held next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central girls tennis impresses in doubles play against Waubonsie

We begin with Waubonsie’s Sofia Parranto and Revi Rao taking on Naperville Central’s Amy Yang and Claire Cameron in one doubles. Parranto serves it short, which leaves the middle of the court open. Rao then steps up and places it right down Broadway for the point.

Parranto serves it in, and she goes back and forth cross-court with Yang before testing Cameron. The Redhawk does well, placing it right over the Warriors.

Still serving is Parranto, as she goes cross-court with the Redhawks. Once again, we see Rao inch closer to the net, as the Warrior is able to send one right down the middle for a point. Waubonsie wins the match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1.

Moving along to the two doubles matchup with Redhawks Chaeli Ha and Shama Skanthakumar facing off against Warriors Yashvi Shah and Tessa Chow. Jumping about halfway through a long rally, Shah for WV tries to go down the line, but is stopped by Ha. With both Warriors at the net, Skanthakumar lobs one over them for a nice point. The Redhawks take set one, 6-3.

Another long rally ensues, and the Warriors once again come to the net. The WV duo does a nice job rallying, but the Redhawks are right there with them. Shah backhands one before leaping up and sending one down, which is too tough for Central to handle.

Skanthakumar serves in, and Ha is ready for the next hit. The Redhawk jumps in front and just gets it to drop for the point. Central wins set two, 6-3.

Let’s wrap up doubles play with three doubles as Redhawk sophomores Rina Xu and Ariya Ashok take on Warriors Nishkaa Patel and Deetya Datla. Patel serves in as Datla is quick to left-hand one the next time around and it lands right between both Redhawks.

Central looks to wrap up the first set and they do just that, as Xu sends it down the line to secure it. The Redhawks take the first set 6-4.

Datla gets it in for WV as she and Ashok go back and forth. The Redhawk then hammers one right towards the Warriors and it has too much power to be stopped. Central takes the second set with ease, 6-0.

Chloe Cochran and Lydia Parranto give Waubonsie Valley some firepower in singles play

Moving along to singles action with Waubonsie sophomore Chloe Cochran taking on Central freshman Grace Kistler. They go cross-court with one another before Kistler tried to get the Warrior with some spin. Cochran is ready for it, and guides her hit past the Redhawk, as she takes the first set 6-3.

Kistler is serving, and this time around she is able to use the spin to perfection against the Warrior. She applies the perfect touch to pick up the point.

Cochran would ice the match here with a powerful one-handed swing that goes right into the corner. The Warrior takes the second set, 6-4.

Wrapping up the day with an exciting matchup in one singles with Warrior freshman Lydia Parranto and Redhawk senior Sofia Olaru. After Parranto took the first set 7-6, and Olaru the second, 6-2, we’ll jump into the action under the lights for set three. Both are locked in and won’t give up an inch of the court. After some solid swings, Olaru starts to scramble and the Warrior is there to capitalize. She knocks one down on the volley for a point.

Olaru serves now, and then the two play some higher-arching shots before Olaru goes back low and then hits the net. Parranto is able to get it over, but this leaves the corner open and the Redhawk hits it pure.

The third set heads into a tiebreaker now, as the Redhawk serves one well. She then hammers one the other way for another point.

Parranto calls game, set, match for Waubonsie

Parranto now is ready to respond as we jump into the end of a 40-second rally. Both sides move around the court, and the Redhawk heads up towards the net. She does a good job a couple of times around, but Parranto then sends one right down the line for a great point!

The Warrior would go on to win the third set 7-6 in a very exciting matchup. The Redhawks are still victorious as a team on senior night, thanks to wins from Megan Moreno in three singles, and four doubles!