Naperville Central girls volleyball cruises to a two-set win over Waubonsie

Naperville Central girls volleyball begins the month of October by cruising to a two-set win over Waubonsie Valley to tally win number two in DVC play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The calendar flips to October, and so does Waubonsie Valley’s wardrobe as the Warriors hope their pink uniforms that signify Breast Cancer Awareness Month help put an end to a five-match losing streak as they take on Naperville Central. The Redhawks sit at 13-4 and are coming off a win over Metea Valley to earn the team’s first DVC victory of the season.

The Redhawks get off to a strong start with Mia Bondi assisting Alexa Novak, who hits the far side of the court for the kill.

Then Mila Norkett brings out a deck of cards on the serve and says “Go Fish” on the ace. Redhawks are up 10-5.

A few points later, Olivia Monteith runs to the far side and sends the ball to the other side and gets another point for the home team.

Warriors keep up in the first set

Despite the deficit, the Warriors will take any momentum, and they get the spark thanks to a block by Anna Axelsen.

Then Aislee Morgan serves up an ace of her own, and the Warriors continue to inch their way back, trailing 18-15.

But the Redhawks regroup and get back to it as Suzie Holloway makes a heads-up two-handed tap for the point. Redhawks take set one 25-19 after the point is awarded via error.

Redhawks take command in set two

In set two, Novak serves up an appetizer to the Warriors, which is an ace.

It continues to be point after point for the red and white. Holloway gets her name called again and delivers a kill that nearly takes out two Warriors, and they’re up 12-1.

At this point, Waubonsie needs some positive vibes. Paige Beren finding Addi Candrian will do the trick for the moment.

Naperville Central soars to a two-set win

Now back to Central’s dominating performance, and if you’re the Warriors, good luck getting by the towering Annabelle Kritzer. She stuffs the send-back, and it’s a block for Kritzer.

Match point for Central, more like slap jack for Novak because she gets one final ace to end the second set. The Redhawks soar to a two-set win, 25-19 and 25-7 over the Warriors, evening their DVC record at 2-2.

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