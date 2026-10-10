Naperville Central girls volleyball hands North its first DVC loss

The girls’ volleyball Crosstown Classic takes the court in this DVC conference matchup between the Naperville Central Redhawks and the Naperville North Huskies. These two sides met in September, with the Huskies edging the Redhawks 2-1. The blue and orange are undefeated in conference play and enter this Wednesday night matchup on a three-game winning streak. The Redhawks look to bounce back after a tough loss to Neuqua Valley on Tuesday and avenge their earlier loss to their crosstown rivals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The first set goes back and forth

The first set is tight between the two sides. Zoey Horn sets up Mila Norkett, who crushes it, and Joelle Pye-Blacknard tries to save it, but the ball hits the net, the Redhawks get the point, and the score is tied at six.

It’s 8-6 Redhawks as Horn sets up the serve for the red and white, and Olivia Norris gets to it; Sydney Hirsch buries the kill, and North trails by one.

Central looks to keep its momentum going and extend the lead. Norkett gets a clutch block near the net, and the Huskies can’t get it over the line as the Redhawks lead 11-8.

The Huskies go on a run as they take the lead. Pye-Blacknard crushes a big kill. Eight straight points for the orange and blue, who now lead 16-11.

Both teams continue to battle in the first set. Katelyn Kritzer, back from an ankle injury, adds an assist to her teammate Olivia Monteith as the red and white pulls closer, trailing 18-15.

North uses a big run to take the first set

The set is tied at 24, and Kristian Anderson gets the double tap to score a point for the Huskies as they take a step closer to a first-set victory.

On the next play, the Redhawks struggle to clear the ball out, and the Huskies narrowly take the first set 26-24.

The Redhawks start strong in set two as Katelyn Kritzer knocks down the ball as the Huskies can’t clear it out, recording a point for Central.

Later in the second set, it was close as both teams went back in fourth. Monteith knocks this down for the kill for a 12-11 lead for the Redhawks.

The Huskies get set to serve as Pye-Blacknard sends it over the net. Annabelle Kritzer delivers a kill for the red and white to earn Central a crucial point.

Central bounces back in set two

Not to be outdone, her younger sister Katelyn Kritzer tips the ball over the net to score a point for the Redhawks, extending their lead.

Alexa Novak serves for the Redhawks as they look to close out the second set. The Huskies hit the ball out of play. It’s an ace for Novak as the Redhawks take set two 25-20, forcing a third-set tiebreaker.

Redhawks look to keep flying in set three

Central leads things off in the third set, but Emma Chang delivers a kill for the Huskies early on as they look to turn this game around.

The Redhawks’ offense is flying in the third set, and Horn scores an ace for Central to take an 8-3 lead.

The Redhawks look to keep the momentum going on offense, but Grace Anderson keeps the blue and orange alive with a kill as the Huskies trail 16-12.

Naperville Central hangs on for the home court win

Approaching the end of the third set, the Huskies continue to fight, but Norkett buries the kill to extend the Redhawks’ lead by four as we inch closer to match point.

On to match point as Central leads 24-19 over North. Suzie Holloway hits this over the net, and the Huskies can’t keep it in play, and the Redhawks hand the Huskies their first defeat in conference play, while Naperville Central picks up its third conference win with a 25-19 victory in the third set and takes the matchup 2-1.

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