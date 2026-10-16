Naperville Central girls volleyball improves to 22-5 with sweep over Metea

The Naperville Central girls volleyball team displays an A plus effort in front of their teachers as they celebrate teacher appreciation night and a two set win over Metea Valley.

It’s Teacher Appreciation Night and a DVC showdown at Naperville Central. The Redhawk girls volleyball team honors their favorite teachers who made an impact and now hope to show them an A-plus effort against Metea Valley. The Mustangs are eager to put a stop to their five-match slide. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks are holding an early 3-2 lead until the towering Annabelle Kritzer adds to the tally with a kill.

However, the Mustangs are just getting started. Ishana Harish and Alana Schiller form a brick wall and stuff the send-back for the block.

Metea gives Central a fit early in set one

Then they activate kill mode with Rachel Keeler assisting Katie Wagner, who gets the kill that takes out Redhawk defenders, giving Metea an 11-8 lead.

Redhawks regroup in a 12-12 tie as Suzie Holloway sends it back, forcing all Mustangs out of position, and she gets the point.

Then Mia Bondi pulls out the ace, and that’s another point for Central.

The Redhawks continue to open the floodgates in the first set. Mila Norkett adds on with a kill and a 20-14 lead.

It may be a big deficit for the Mustangs, but they stop the bleeding thanks to a kill by Harish.

Redhawks win the first set in dominant fashion

However, they forget there are two Kritzers on the court. This time it’s Katelyn who gets the block for more insurance. The Redhawks get that set point on an out-of-bounds play to give them a 25-16 set one win. A 13-4 run to close out the set.

The second set starts with the Zoey Horn casino and shows why the house always wins as she gets the ACE for the home team.

Then they call up Olivia Monteith, who gets a quick and easy kill to give Central a 7-2 lead.

The Mustangs get a favor, and that favor is also an ACE from Caroline Candela.

Metea stampedes back into the game and looks to get Allyse King involved. Sienna Bialek serves up a dig to King, and she gets it to go to narrow their deficit to 12-10.

However, the momentum just fuels the Redhawks. Everyone on the court is touching the ball. Brooklyn Macko gets her opportunity and makes it count by floating over everyone and down for the point.

Redhawks sweep the Mustangs to catch up in the conference standings

The Redhawks soar away up 17-13, and Katelyn Kritzer pulls out another bag of tricks as Alexa Novak sets her up and she sends it the other way. The Redhawks get the match point on another out-of-bounds play and sweep the Mustangs 25-16 and 25-19 as the DVC title race remains tight with Central just behind Naperville North.

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