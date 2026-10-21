Naperville Central girls volleyball takes a sweep over Neuqua

The high school girls volleyball season hits the final week of the regular season as the 24-8 Naperville Central Redhawks take a road trip to Neuqua Valley on a mission for revenge. The Wildcats took the first matchup in straight sets and now look to go two for two against Central on the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The first set begins with the G-rated Wildhawk Casino starting with an Alexandra Durkin ace for the home team.

Then Olivia Monteith says go fish on her ace, and her winning prize is a 6-3 lead for Central.

Redhawks get favorable start

The Redhawks continue their strong start by getting second chances. After the Wildcat send-back, Mia Bondi sets up sophomore Katelyn Kritzer in the middle and delivers the kill.

Later on, the Redhawks avoid a disaster with some key digs. However, Tatum Kelly for Neuqua makes them pay by catching everyone napping on the send-back that lands for a point.

This first remains close. Seanna Larbi and Ariana Owiti keep it that way as Owiti goes full send. That kill keeps Neuqua within striking distance at 16-13.

However, Central gets another break thanks to Zoey Horn serving up an ace. “I’ll take a 20-13 lead with my order, please.”

24-15 Hawks with the set point coming up. It’s Brooklyn Macko with a tap that bounces off Wildcats and down for a 25-15 set one win for Central.

Wildcats take early command in set two

Neuqua begins the second set on a high note behind another Durkin ace.

Then Tatum Kelly gets her name called once again. She places this ball right on the spot, securing the kill for Neuqua.

It’s 10-6 Cats but in a blink it’s 10-7 thanks to a game of cards by Central’s Leyla Kilicarslan.

The Redhawks begin to climb a bit closer. Mila Norkett gets a send back the flies past everyone and gets the kill.

It’s all even at 15, so who wants the lead? Macko has the visitors covered with a friendly tap that hits the ground, and the Redhawks grab the lead 16-15.

Now they extend their advantage. Suzie Holloway gets denied once but not twice. Horn finds her, and she makes the second try count.

The Wildcats may be trailing but are staying within reach. Katelynn Weiss stands her ground in front of the net for a block.

A big run helps Naperville Central sweep Neuqua

The Redhawks lead by two with match point on the horizon. The oldest Kritzer, Anabelle, steps up and it’s game, set, match. Naperville Central takes it in straight sets 25-15 and 25-22. The Redhawks are now 25-8 and 6-3 in the DVC with one match to go before beginning regional play next Tuesday against Wheaton North.

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