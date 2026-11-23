Girls volleyball has always been one of the strongest sports for teams in the Naperville area. Benet Academy has been the team to beat over the past two decades, bringing home 11 state trophies and four state championships over that time frame.

Redhawks ruled the roost in the early days of NSW

But in the season that Naperville Sports Weekly debuted, it was Naperville Central who stood above the rest.

Led by head coach Brie Isaacson, the Redhawks won their first state title in 2005. Two seasons later, Central earned its second state championship in three years.

On November 10, 2007, the team took home the 4A first-place trophy after a two-set victory over Mother McAuley in front of a strong fan contingent at Redbird Arena, finishing the season with a 38-4 record. Meanwhile, Naperville Sports Weekly was able to celebrate its second state championship team in the show’s then-brief history.

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