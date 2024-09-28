Naperville Central girls volleyball wins two close sets against Naperville North

Naperville Central girls volleyball travels to Naperville North for a DVC matchup. The Huskies are coming off a victory against DeKalb this past Tuesday while The Redhawks are also coming off a win after defeating Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Devick and Von Lehmden give the Redhawks an early advantage

Central gets off to a 1-0 start with Makenna Devick jumping up to smack the ball for a 2-0 lead.

Serving for the Redhawks is Sarah Butler who serves in a good ace, leading the Redhawks to a 3-0 advantage.

The Redhawks keep up the good start, as Georgia Von Lehmden hammers one past the Huskies. Central’s ahead 9-4.

North responds back as Bella Fleurima attacks through the middle, and powers down the kill.

North keeps on fighting as Joelle Pye-Blacknard overpowers the Redhawks for the point. They still trail, 15-21.

Naperville Central volleyball holds off North to end the first

With Central on set point now, the Huskies are looking to go on the run as Heidi Mick spikes the ball from the outside, and down for the point. It’s 24-16.

The hosts keep on fighting, and Fleurima’s turn from the outside, as she tools one off the central blockers to make it 18-24.

Serving for the Huskies is junior Ammecy Ray, who gets the Redhawks to scramble and earns the ace. Just like that, they only trail 21-24!

The Redhawks have had enough of this first set though! Annabelle Kritzner gets set up on the outside and she connects for the kill. Central holds off North and takes the first set, 25-22.

North opens the second set in front of Central

The second set is underway, and it’s the Huskies who take the first lead off a kill from Fleurima.

Ennette Bednarz serves for the Huskies and she is able to hit the ball off a Redhawk for the ace! North is in front 6-2 early in the second set.

Things continue to go North’s way as Jessica Dickow lands a good hit for the Huskies as they lead 8-3.

The Redhawks are now down four and are trying to get right back into the set. Von Lehmden left hands one around the North blockers, as North still leads 12-9.

The Huskies storm back but the Redhawks once again respond to close it out

Ray serves once more for the Huskies, but Butler and Lehmden once again deliver for the Redhawk kill. This would help get the Redhawks to match point.

Central looks to close it out here, but Fleurima once again gets a big kill for North. She guides one past central, but the Redhawks are still up, 24-23!

On the next rally, Devick sets up Impey who calls game from the outside! Her kill gives Naperville Central girls volleyball a 25-23 set two win against North. The Redhawks take down the Huskies in straight sets.