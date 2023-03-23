Naperville Central girls water polo comes away with the win against Neuqua Valley

Naperville Central girls water polo puts up six goals in the first five minutes to come away with the 14-1 win over Neuqua. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Neuqua Valley for a DVC water polo matchup between the host Wildcats and Naperville Central girls water polo. Both teams are looking to gain some momentum before Spring Break next week. The Redhawks have started the year well and head into this one undefeated.

Naperville Central off to a hot start

The first minute of the game sees the Redhawks with a 2 on nothing break. Allie Guccione takes it all the way herself for the goal to put Central up early.

Central now up 2-0 and some stingy defense creates a goal for Juliana Russo as she throws it past the goalie.

Two minutes left in the first and Central goalie Clare Shiffer throws a perfect pass to Bernadette Albright. The goal makes it 6-0 in favor of the Redhawks.

Redhawks taking complete control

Early in the second quarter, Shiffer again drops this throw into the other end of the pool. Russo sees a wide-open Sophia Hayes who hits the skip shot. Naperville Central up by seven.

A similar goal here, this time the pass is off the hands of Albright and Hayes once again gets the goal. The Central offense is in complete control of the game.

Central continues pouring it on

Now into the third, the Redhawks draw up a play with a screen that lets Russo get free on goal. She easily gets by the goalie to bring their lead to 12-0.

Central’s Bethany Towers gets the ball inside to Sydney Famiglietti who spins off the defender before passing it off. Kaylee Shiffer is there for the goal and it’s now 14-0.

Under a minute later, the Wildcats are able to break through on the scoreboard. Phoebe Puacz gets the ball past the Redhawk goalie, but it’s Naperville Central coming away with an impressive 14-1 win. The Redhawks stay undefeated and will take on Lyons Township on Thursday night.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!