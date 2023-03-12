Naperville Central girls water polo cruises to the victory over Waubonsie Valley in Naperville Quad

Naperville Central girls water polo rides fast start to decisive victory over Waubonsie Valley in the Naperville Quad. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the Naperville Quad at Naperville Central High School and we have two teams looking to get off to good starts early on in the season in water polo. The Redhawks take on the Waubonsie Valley Warriors as both sides come into this match winning their season openers.

Redhawks’ offense catches fire early

The Redhawks look to strike first as Juliana Russo has the ball. She’s defended well by Ruby Meier, but is able to toss it towards Bernadette Albright who slams this ball into the net and Naperville Central girls water polo strikes first.

Russo floats a pass to her teammate Allie Guccione and she puts this one in to extend the Redhawks lead to two.

The Redhawks offense is on fire in the first quarter up 4-0. Goalkeeper Clare Shiffer throws this ball down to the other side of the pool and Sydney Famiglietti gets to it to go top corner. They close out the first quarter with a 5-0 lead.

Warriors closing the gap

In the second quarter, it’s the Warriors turn to get the offense rolling and they do so as Colleen Quaid finally gets them on the board.

Next, the Warriors with some nice passing as Calin Ball puts some power on this throw and scores as they only trail by three.

Warriors goalie Nainika Gupta finds an opening as she makes a long pass towards Ball. She swims towards the net and scores her second goal of the match. The Redhawks lead 5-3 at halftime.

Central stretches its lead back out

The Redhawks offense looks to get back on track in the third quarter. Shiffer passes towards Russo. She tips the ball over Gupta and pushes it into the back of the net to score her second goal of the day. They close out the quarter with an 8-3 lead.

Allie Guccione has a hat-trick going into the fourth quarter as she tries for a fourth goal. She winds up in the middle of the pool and tosses a bullet into the top left corner. The Redhawks cruise to a 10-3 win against the Warriors.

