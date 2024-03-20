Naperville Central girls water polo defeats Neuqua Valley

Naperville Central girls water polo hosts a DVC matchup against Neuqua Valley. The Redhawks are coming off a 13-goal win over Homewood Flossmoor, while the Wildcats won by seven against Hinsdale Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO

Naperville Central water polo opens with a large lead over Neuqua

The Redhawks get off to a good start as Bethany Towers places one perfectly over the goalie’s head and into the corner for the goal.

Wildcat Megan Roberts is looking for a goal, but it gets grabbed by Redhawk goalie Eleni Nicoloudes.

Towards the end of the first, Bernadette Albright swims towards the goal and receives the pass. She scores to put the Redhawks up 5-0.

Nadgar gets the Wildcats on the board

Going into the second quarter, Redhawk Macy Fults shows off the precision, placing one into the perfect spot. Redhawks keep on scoring.

The Wildcats get on the board here, as Nina Krusnoski finds Samira Nadgar who muscles off her opponent and scores.

The Redhawks respond right back as Julia Webber scores another long-distance goal for the home team.

Going into the third quarter, Nadgar receives it inside and once again stays composed for the score.

The Wildcats keep applying the pressure, this time it’s Roberts firing a shot into the back of the net.

We’ve seen the Redhawks score for distance, but here Nadgar says hold my Gatorade. She goes bar down from over the half-distance line. It’s a wild goal for the cats.

Wildcats keep scoring but Albright adds another goal for the Redhawks

Into the fourth, Albright is swimming with the ball as she rifles it in for the goal. It’s 15-4 Redhawks.

The Wildcats are not finished yet as Alexa Egan passes the ball to Roberts who scores from a tough angle.

Nadgar passes the ball to Roberts, whose shot gets denied but Nadgar pokes the ball into the net. Despite a solid second half for The Wildcats, Naperville Central water polo wins the DVC matchup 17-6 over Neuqua Valley.