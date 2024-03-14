Naperville Central girls water polo holds off Waubonsie Valley

We’re at Naperville Central High School for a DVC girls water polo matchup, as the Redhawks play host to Waubonsie Valley, who they beat twice last season. The Warriors enter with a 1-1 record and fell in the Sectional semis last year to Naperville North. The Redhawks on the other hand lost to the Huskies in the Sectional finals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central girls water polo open with a three-goal lead

The Redhawks are up 1-0 to start, but Waubonsie Valley’s Ruby Meier off the penalty to tie this one early.

The Redhawks respond as Bethany Towers gets the ball on the wing and riffles one in for the goal.

The second period starts with Waubonsie’s Calin Ball going for goal, but the Redhawk defense and goalie Eleni Nicoloudes deny the chance.

Towers gets the pass from across the pool and calmly scores to make 3-1 in favor of the Redhawks.

Closing out the second, Redhawk Sydney Famiglietti passes to Meghan Tueting who scores. The Redhawks lead 4-1 at halftime.

Swimming into the third period. Macy Fults swings it to Sydney Gamiglietti who scores from a tough angle. Central’s up 5-1.

Waubonsie Valley girls water polo make it a game in the fourth

The Warriors are now down 8-1, but look to fight back. Ruby Meier shoots and scores from way downtown for WV, as they look to build a run.

Reese Clavey gets the ball along the wing and quickly fires it into the goal.

Wrapping up the third quarter, it’s Calin Ball’s turn to show off the powerful shot, as she makes it 8-4.

Bethany Towers’ hat trick leads Naperville Central water polo to the win over Waubonsie

In the fourth, Towers picks her spot and scores her third goal of the night to make 9-4 in favor of the Redhawks.

The Warriors keep pushing, Clavey assists Meier with the cross-pool pass, but time is running out for the visitors.

Clavey and Meier work the quick passing with one another before Clavey’s shot is initially saved. The Warrior stays with it and somehow pokes the ball into the net! Despite a solid second half from Waubonsie, Naperville Central wins the DVC opener, 10-6.