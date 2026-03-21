Naperville Central girls water polo rolls past Neuqua in DVC opener

Dive into another year of DVC girls water polo at Naperville Central as the Redhawks take on the Neuqua Valley Wildcats in one of the early conference matches of the season. The Redhawks look to defend their home pool against the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks get rolling right off the bat

Starting off the match is a pass from Macy Fults to Megan Tueting as she finds her opening and shoots for the goal, as Naperville Central takes the early lead.

Elyse Gensler attempts a shot to no avail, but tries again and gets the spinning putback goal for another score for the Redhawks.

Bella Piwowar catches a nice pass from Macy Fults and wastes no time in making her shot, and secures yet another goal for the Redhawks, who are rolling in the early going.

Macy Fults shoots a penalty shot, which is blocked by goalie Sabrina Melone. Fults gains control of the ball and makes another shot for the goal, and keeps the lead growing for the Redhawks.

Central looks to add to the lead in the second half. A pass goes to Molly Moore, who corrals the ball and fires in the goal to put Central up by double digits.

Neuqua Valley is still battling as the Cats make their first goal of the night with Charley Satlak getting her shot into the net to get the Wildcats on the board.

Naperville Central starts the conference season on top

Elyse Gensler comes over to steal the ball from the goalie and throws in backwards another score for the home team. Naperville Central gets off to a strong start to the DVC season with a 13-1 victory over Neuqua Valley.