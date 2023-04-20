Naperville Central girls water polo squeezes past Metea Valley

Clare Shiffer’s saves leads Naperville Central girls water polo to a narrow victory over DVC rival Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s Senior Night for Naperville Central girls water polo where four seniors are honored before their matchup with Metea Valley. Both squads are looking to get back in the win column. The Mustangs are coming off a 9-4 loss to Maine West over the weekend. The Redhawks are looking to erase a three-game losing streak.

Both teams go back and forth

Just two minutes in and the Mustangs are on the counterattack. Allison Leslie drops the pass off to Sarah Voakes who throws it with her back turned to the goal and the ball finds the net. What a way to open the game.

The Redhawks are set up on offense and Sophia Hayes finds Annika Patel in front of net. Patel is able to hold off the goalie and tie the game at one. Five minutes left in the first quarter.

The Mustangs get a good bounce off a Redhawk head and it falls into the hands of Brooklyn Granger. She tosses a lob shot over the Redhawk goalie and gives the Mustangs the lead once again.

Juliana Russo is awarded a penalty shot and she doesn’t mess around with the opportunity. Her goal ties the game at two with just under four minutes left in the first.

Mustangs looking to strike and use some good ball movement. Allison Leslie tries to lob it over, but Redhawk goalie Clare Shiffer stands tall. We’re still tied at two.

Leslie is given another chance and is in on goal. She pulls off a 360 trick shot, which gives Metea the lead. Mustangs score the fifth goal of the quarter and lead 3-2.

Clare Shiffer making saves

Now in the second, the Mustangs are applying pressure in front of the goal, but Shiffer makes another great save. It leads to a great pass to Russo who works toward the net to find a shot. She edges off the defender and gets the goal to go off the post. It’s tied at three as we go into halftime.

Mustangs with a golden opportunity, but Shiffer does one better and makes the save. She’s keeping the Redhawks in it.

With a couple of minutes left in the third, Central draws a foul. They restart and it leaves Russo wide open making no mistake on the shot. Her goal gives the Redhawks a 4-3 lead.

Redhawks looking to extend its lead and they do so. Metea stops the initial shot, but the ball eventually comes free and finds the hands of Sophia Hayes. Her goal extends the Redhawks lead to 5-3 and they go on to win by that score.

