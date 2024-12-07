Naperville Central girls wrestling defeats Neuqua Valley at home

Naperville Central girls wrestling hosts Neuqua Valley in an early season DVC matchup on the mats. Both teams are looking to build momentum after recent tournament performances. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Central girls wrestling and Neuqua compete in DVC matchup

Neuqua’s Aleta Welgandt squares off against Naperville Central’s Alejandra Perez Delgado for the first match under the lights.

Both Welgandt and Delgado start off strong with each wrestler getting some early points. Late in the match Welgandt takes full control and pins Delgado to win the 105-pound match.

In the second match, Redhawk Ellen Purl lines across Wildcat Sofia Gold at 120.

Neuqua’s Gold tries for the takedown early on Purl, but Purl is able to defend against the takedown and get in a sprawl position. That allows Purl to get on top for the points. Purl takes a close 3-0 decision.

Moving to the third match with Central’s Bianca Arredondo against Neuqua’s Carla Aloran.

Not long into their match, Arredondo gets the takedown on Aloran giving the Redhawk the early lead. Later in their match, Arrendondo gets another takedown to pump up her numbers for a win via tech.

Arianna Rico and Gracie Meluch win the final matchups for Redhawk girls wrestling

In the next match wrestling for the Redhawks, it’s Arianna Rico and for the Wildcats, it’s Leila Schqdeh.

Starting off strong, is Rico taking Schqdeh to the ground, fighting for the pin. Rico gets the pin and continues to build momentum for the Redhawks.

In the night’s final match, Redhawk Gracie Meluch matches up against Wildcat Alexandra Aguilera.

Meluch goes towards Aguilera’s leg as the two fight for the top position to get some points. The Redhawk completes the takedown while Aguilera fights off the pin. Despite Aguilera’s effort to avoid being pinned, Aguilera is unable to break free from Meluch. The Redhawks secure the 35-18 win at home.