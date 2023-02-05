Naperville Central grapples their way to the Glenbard East Regional wrestling title

Wrestling postseason is here as we begin with regionals at Glenbard East. Naperville North, Neuqua Valley and 2020 regional champs Naperville Central all have wrestlers looking to punch their ticket to sectionals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Central and North catch fire in the third place matches

We start with the third place match at 120 with Naperville N0rth’s Aidan Hinkle and Central’s Vince Bern going at it for a sectional spot. Hinkle has his eyes set for next week but Bern turns it around and out of nowhere has Hinkle on his back and pins him to take the third place match.

Third place match at 132 pounds with Huskie Zach Mally drivng his way on top of Glenbard East’s Jesus Chaidez. Mally keeps him pinned to the ground that helps him with the match.

Championship time starting at 113 with Central’s Ty Martin wrestling North’s Ben Messier. It was all Martin in this match as he takes a major decision to earn first place.

Redhawks turn it on in the championship matches

At 145 Central’s Hagan Taylor is on a mission making sure he gets all the points he can on Wheaton South’s Charlie Gross. A 10-3 decision gives the 145 pound title to the Redhawk

Taylor’s teammate Chris Bern looks to follow up at the 152 pound title match. He gets full control on Tim Francisco from Wheaton Warrenville South that helps to a pin and the 152 championship.

At 160 it’s a friendly dog vs bird matchup with Kai Goodrick for North and Gavin Bohan for Central. These two wrestled a close one at the DVC but for Bohan it’s all business for him and it helps him to a first place finish

Silvano Spatafora from Neuqua Valley is trying to grab the top spot at 170 but Tiger Sedeeq Al Obaidi has other plans as he goes tech fall mode on Spatafora. Both are moving on to sectionals.

The host Rams get a first place finisher with Blake Salvino pinning Kyle Gatlin from Naperville North to win the 182 match as Gatlin finishes runner up. The Huskies take second place as a team.

Niko Besterio puts the icing on the cake for Naperville Central

Then at the 220 finals Redhawk Niko Besterio puts the cherry on top of a dominating team performance for Naperville Central. He pins Billy Clayton from Glenbard East and all these wins help the Hawks bring home another regional title with 213 points. Up next is sectionals at Hinsdale Central.

