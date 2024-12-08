Naperville Central Gymnastics opens the season with a Crosstown Clash win over North

The IHSA Gymnastics season is back, and what better way to start it than with a crosstown clash between the Redhawks and Huskies? Naperville Central hosts Naperville North in the season’s first matchup for both teams. The Redhawks come off a third-place finish in the DVC last season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

North Gymnastics opens the Crosstown Clash with the best scores on the bars

Lets begin on the bars with Naperville North’s Kate Ahlfield. She works her way up the first bar, makes the transition to the top look seamless, and prepares for the dismount. Ahlfield gets the fourth-best score on bars at 7.65.

Moving to Redhawk Sophomore Anna Lazovski gets up the first bar and spins around with some composure. She stands up for the bar change and gets to the top, looking to hold herself up at the top several times. Lazovski dismounts with the backflip for a second-place score of 8.25.

Our top score on the bars comes from Huskie Madi Mourngey, who sets herself up for an excellent bar change. On the top bar, the Huskie holds herself up well at the top to impress the judges. She sticks the landing on the dismount to finish with a score of 8.65.

Central vaults into first with great performances on the vault and beam

Running into the vault with Huskie Erin Arnold. She springs up to the vault and lands for a score of 8.55.

Now with Redhawk Ava Prokob who twists off the apparatus and sticks the landing well. Arnold, Prokob, and Alana Williams all tie for third on the vault with a score of 8.55.

Our second-best score from the vault is Harley Sambrooks from Naperville Central. She twists before landing for a score of 8.60.

Wrapping up the vault with Redhawk Anna Lazovski who twists into a flip and gets the landing to stick. The sophomore secures the top score of any event at 8.90 on the vault.

To the beam with Redhawk Mia Lupo who’s towards the end of her routine. She shows strong composure on a couple of jumps and gets ready for the exit. Lupo cartwheels into a flip and gets a score of 8.00.

Arnold is now on the beam for Naperville North where she shines for our top score of the event. She stays balanced after a few jumps, and sets up for a cartwheel which she nails! Arnold scores an 8.80 on the beam.

Gymnastics season opens with Naperville Central defeating North in the Crosstown Clash

Wrapping up the evening with the floor exercise, and we begin with Alana Williams. After a good first pass, she sets up again and sticks the landing for Central. The Redhawk scores at 8.25.

Let’s close out the matchup with Arnold on the floor. The Huskie senior reverses and flips around on the first pass. Then she handsprings into a flip to wrap up the routine and the top score on the floor at 8.75.

Once the final scores are counted, Naperville Central finishes on top in the vault, beam, and floor to win the Crosstown Clash by 2.2 points! Both teams will begin DVC action on January 9.