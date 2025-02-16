Naperville Central sends three grapplers to state at the Hinsdale Central wrestling sectional

A trip to Champaign for the state meet is on the line as we hit the mats for the Hinsdale Central boys wrestling sectional. Six of our area wrestlers remain at large as we head deep into day two so let’s begin the blood round. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The 113-pound wrestleback is first with North’s Adam Beedon getting early momentum on Marist’s Joe Bronske. Beedon fights through the trenches but Bronske reverses the route and now he’s the one bull riding Beedon. Bronske sinks in the half-nelson and gets the pin to move on to the consolation round. Beedon’s season comes to a close.

Jacob Cochran and Will Erbeck punch their tickets to state in the blood round

To the 120 pound wrestle back with Central’s Jacob Cochran taking out his anger on Batavia’s Kyle Pasco. It took Cochran some time but takes full control once he gets on top and takes a 14-2 decision. Cochran falls in the third-place match but still takes fourth and will head to state while Nick Garcia from Marmion takes first.

At 150 Tyler Sternstein from Naperville North is fighting to keep his season alive, but Vince Tortoriello from Glenbard West wants it more and he’s victorious 6-4. Sternstein ends his season with a record of 35-11.

Is it third times the charm for North with Tavfik Ibragimov at 215 pounds? It looks promising as he fights for points on Mount Carmel’s Leonard Siegal. However, Siegal turns the tide takes charge of the match to win 9-4 and sends Ibragimov home.

Third place in the heavyweight division shows Will Erbeck from Naperville Central getting aggressive on Jacobi Spraggins. It’s a low-scoring match but Spraggins saves the best for last with a takedown on Erbeck and wins the third-place match. Erbeck finishes fourth and will head to state while Alfonso Aguilar from West Aurora wins it all.

Henry Rydwelski wins the Hinsdale Central sectional at 175 pounds

The 175-pound championship sees Herny Rydwelski in 1-1 tie with Vince Testa. Time is ticking down and Rydweslki goes to work by getting the three-point takedown just before the buzzer and is your champion at 175. Rydweslki, Erbeck, and Cochran are our three area wrestlers qualifying for the state series representing Naperville Central.

