Naperville Central sneaks by Batavia in softball regional semis

After a successful regular season, the postseason has arrived for the Naperville Central Redhawks as they welcome the Batavia Bulldogs to their home field. The DVC champion Redhawks enter this game having won eight of their last 10 games and recording a perfect 15-0 record in conference play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We pick up the action in the top of the second with the Bulldogs at the plate and Avery Miller in the circle for Central. Miller winds up and blows a pitch right by Payton Kaefer. Miller strikes out the side, spunching out five through two.

Now in the top of the third, Kenzie Krauch is at the plate with a runner on third. She hits the ball towards second base, and it finds its way to the gap in the outfield. That will bring Mason Fetterolf around to score, and Krauch settles at second with a double. The Bulldogs strike first, leading 1-0.

Next at the plate is Grace Warner with two outs in the inning. She drives the ball back up the middle, and Natalie Lau is unable to get a hold of it. Krauch comes around to score from second, and Warner reaches first, and it’s 2-0 Bulldogs.

Gianna Ecklund goes yard to tie the game for the Redhawks

Now in the bottom half of the inning. After a leadoff single from Reese Henige, Gianna Ecklund is up to bat, facing Francie Carter. She drives a pitch deep to right-center field, and goodbye. The long ball off the bat of Gianna Ecklund ties this game up at 2.

Now in the bottom of the fourth, Reese Henige is up with baserunners on first and second and nobody out after singles from Lacie Williams and Elise Simms. She puts the ball on the ground towards first base, and it bounces into the outfield. Grace Warner scoops it and throws it towards home, and the throw beats Williams to the plate, and she is called out. A stellar defensive play keeps this ballgame tied at two runs apiece.

The next batter up is Gianna Ecklund. She hits a grounder to third base, and she’s thrown out at first, but Simms scores from third on the fielder’s choice. The Redhawks take a 3-2 lead thanks to the third RBI from Ecklund.

Now to the top of the fifth, Avery Miller is still in the circle with Sydney Stepina at the plate. She hits a deep fly ball to right field, but Fiona Brown is there to track and she squeezes it for the final out of the inning. Miller is cruising now, with only six more outs to go in the game.

Avery Miller throws the heat to lock up a win

Now to the sixth inning. Payton Kaefer is at the plate, and Miller freezes her with this pitch on the outside part of the plate. That ends the inning for the Bulldogs, and Miller now has 11 strikeouts in the game.

Down to the final out for Batavia. Miller pitches to Sadie Tesdall, and she swings right through it. The ball is thrown to first by Simms on the dropped third strike, and this ball game is over. The Redhawks win 3-2 thanks to a 12-strikeout complete game from Avery Miller and a three-RBI game from Gianna Ecklund. Naperville Central advances to the regional championship and will host Plainfield North on Saturday morning.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.