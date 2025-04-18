Naperville Central softball picks up an impressive 4-0 win over Benet Academy

After a 2-5 start, Naperville Central softball is on a roll, winning their last three out of four games as the Redhawsk welcome Benet Academy for a nonconference showdown. The Redwings are on a three-game slide and eager to return to the winning track. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s Central with the early swing starting with Jamie Saran, who chops through the infield, resulting in a single.

Lacey Williams with the first big swing for Central

Lacey Williams is up with the bases juiced and rips this hit to the left field fence. Saran and Natalie Lau score, and it’s 2-0 Central after the first inning thanks to the RBI doublefrom Williams.

Redhawk pitcher Shea Meech feeds off the momentum with a strikeout to retire the side. Eight strikeouts in the game for Meech.

The Redwings adjust on defense, starting with a strikeout from Sophie Rosner.

Saran looks for another hit, but Bella Iovinelli makes a diving stop and throws a laser to Maggie Carr at first to make the out.

To the Benet bats with Marikate Ritterbusch, who hopes to get a spark going with a single in left field.

However Meech can do more than throw the heat as she shows off the golve, catching the short pop up and keeps the zeroes on the board.

Redhawks go yard to secure the win

The hit parade returns for Central as Natalie Lau hits a deep fly ball to left field and over the fence for a home run. It’s a solo dinger for Lau to give the Redhawks a 3-0 lead.

More dingers in the house? It’s Lacey Williams with a shot that leaves the ball park like a rocket. Another solo shot for the Central and with a complete game shutout for Shea Meech, the Redhawks cruise to a well earned 4-0 win over the Redwings.

