Naperville Central softball swings to outright DVC title over Neuqua

Naperville Central styles up for the final week of the IHSA softball regular season as the Redhawks face the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. A win Hawks crowns them as DVC champs while the Wildcats look to climb the standings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Nalia Clifford starts the bottom of the second, sending a shot out to left center for a double, hoping to steal some early momentum for the home team.

Redhawks get swinging early

Redhawk pitcher Avery Miller quickly cools off the bats with a swing and a miss on Katrina Strand to keep it scoreless after one.

The Redhawks put the barrel to the ball in the top of the second with Gianna Ecklund following and RBI single from Elise Simms with a hit to center field for another RBI, scoring Simms, to put her team up 2-0.

Cali Lenz steps up by placing her base hit into fair territory, and another run scores as Central leads 3-0.

Fiona Brown opens the floodgates with a grounder for a double that takes a huge bounce, which allows two more runs to cross the plate.

Still in the second, the hit parade continues as Elise Simms goes two for two in this inning, with her second hit bringing more insurance. The Redhawks soar to an 8-0 lead after the second inning.

The Wildcats will take anything, so Cora Dickson grants their wish with a base hit.

But Miller snuffs out any thought of a rally by striking out the side. Miller with 10 punchouts in the game.

Naperville Central softball wins first outright DVC title since 2015

The Redhawks keep on raking in the top of the fifth as Ecklund send a moonshot deep to left for a double. The drives in two of her four runs batted in on the afternoon.

Miller caps the day by knabbing the liner after a juggle, and that helps Naperville Central softball secure its first outright DVC title since 2015 following a 13-0 win over the Wildcats.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.