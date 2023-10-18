Naperville Central starts the boys soccer postseason with a 4-0 win over Plainfield Central

As the sun sets, Naperville Central begins to defend its state title in the Bolingbrook regional, holding the five seed. They take on Plainfield Central boys soccer, a team looking to build on their 15-win season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Strong defense in the first half by Naperville and Plainfield Central

The Wildcats are on the attack early in the first as Leonardo Perez’s goal attempt finds the hands of Redhawk Goalie Dylan Scott for the save.

It’s Naperville Central’s turn for a goal opportunity. Michael Cavalleri eyes the net, but Marshall Degraff denies his attempt for the Wildcats to keep the game scoreless.

Redhawks try again with Eli Jarrell but again, Degraff will not allow entry, and we go into the break with doughnuts on the board.

Second-half scoring fiesta

In the second half, Jarrell tries for a shot attempt that doinks off the post, but Mikey DeFalco is there for the second chance and scores. The goose egg is off the board, and it’s 1-0 Naperville Central.

On the next possession, the floodgates begin to open and it’s Jarrell with a strike and a goal to make it 2-0 in favor of the Red and White.

We are not done with the second half score fest. Ludo Gallian finds the ball and strikes in his goal to increase the lead to 3-0. The Redhawks are rolling now.

One more time with the scoring fiesta, and it’s Jarrell putting the icing on the cake with his second goal as he punches Naperville Central’s ticket to the regional final after a 4-0 win over Plainfield Central boys soccer. The Redhawks will face the three seed Bolingbrook in the championship game.

