Naperville Central starts the girls lacrosse postseason by taking down U-46

The sticks are ready for the first round of the IHSA Lacrosse sectional as Naperville Central plays the host, holding the seven seed, but is riding a two-game losing streak. The opponent for Naperville Central is U-46, the ten seed with the term upset on their radar. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks, who have not won a post season game since 2021, waste no time displaying their determination and focus. Kendall Albertini momentarily loses the ball, but with a swift recovery, she scores, giving NC a 1-0 lead in the blink of an eye.

It’s 2-1 Central and Tessa Williams gets away from the defender and flings it in right in the face of the opposing goalie for another goal.

U-46 turns the game around with quick scoring

U-46 needs help, and they get it from Lucia Melchiorre, who sprints through the zone and throws it in from five yards out and we’ve got a one goal game.

Nora Kulak comes to the left side and then shifts to the middle before she targets the net, and this game is tied at three after one quarter.

In the second quarter Anna Schatz comes running at the net and scores give Naperville Central a 4-3 edge.

Redhawks open the floodgate in the second quarter

That starts an explosive run. Tessa Williams runs through the open field and sets her shot, which lands right at the bottom of the net.

Back to Anna Schatz who knifes through the defense and scores another goal. It’s 7-3 Redhawks.

A new player joins the action, and it’s Brooke Liska who flicks that ball to cap off a 7-0 run as Central takes a 10-3 lead at the break.

Schatz plus Schatz equals a shot

In the third quarter, there is another Schatz in red and white, so it’s Schatz to Schatz for the shot, and it’s a Redhawk goal for Kate Schatz.

Later on, Emily Moran attacks and puts a bounce on her shot for the exclamation point. U-46 does get a couple of goals in garbage time, but it’s Naperville Central securing just its second post season victory since 2018. The Redhawks will face Lincoln-Way Central in the sectional quarterfinals.

