Naperville Central sweeps Wheaton North in the girls volleyball regional

Regional play for girls’ volleyball continues as Naperville Central enters as the host school, holding the 5 seed after a 26-8 regular season. Wheaton North is their next opponent, looking to play the role of underdog as the number 10 seed. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks go to work in the second season as Suzie Holloway invites everyone on the Falcons to her block party. They’ll be jamming with that point.

Falcons give the hosts an early push

The Falcons get some life thanks to Gia Gubenko getting an ace after a couple of Redhawks fail to return the serve.

A few possessions later, Sienna Wedow pulls a sneak attack kill, and the first set is tied at 12.

The Redhawks calm down from there and call up the towering Annabelle Kritzer, who stuffs the kill attempt in the defender’s face.

Olivia Montieth then serves up an ace to keep the momentum on the home side.

Central soars to a set one win

Set point is on the horizon for Central. Falcons keep it alive, but the Hawks get another chance as Mia Bondie sets up Holloway for the kill. A 13-5 run helps Naperville Central to a 25-17 set one win.

In the second set, Alexa Novak starts things off for the home team with an ace of her own.

Wheaton North keeps on fighting because Wedow denies access with the block to tie the set at 7.

However, Suzie Holloway remains a wrecking force for Central. She sends a missile of a kill that bounces off defenders for the point to open an 11-7 lead.

Don’t forget about Annabelle Kritzer. Novak finds the towering senior, who releases her spike with authority.

The Falcons aren’t going away quietly. Dana Kalinin gets a much-needed kill. They still have life trailing 19-15.

Redhawks advance in the girls volleyball postseason

In the end, it’s just too much Central. Mia Bondi gets an ace, and the Redhawks soar from there as they take the win in straight sets, 25-17 and 25-21. Up next is a big-time matchup with state powerhouse Benet Academy in the regional final on Thursday Night.

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