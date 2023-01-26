Naperville Central upsets Naperville North on senior night

The Crosstown Classic takes us to the deep end to Boys Swimming & Diving as Naperville North hosts Naperville Central on senior night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

North strikes blood first in 200-yard medley relay

We start with the 200-yard medley relay. Huskies Jonathan Wang in lane three gets out in front of Redhawks Patrick Stern in lane 4. Wang, Ethan Herscher, Adrian Lam, and Alvin Ng win with a time of 1:37:32.

Sanders wins 200-yard freestyle

Next is the 200-yard freestyle with Redhawks Quinten Sanders in lane four between the Huskies duo of Jack Reif and Sam Aldrich. Sanders wins the heat convincingly with a time of 1:50:10.

Lang goes the length in 50-yard freestyle

We move on to the 50-yard freestyle featuring North’s Jonathan Wang in lane three and Central’s Max Goettsch in lane four. Lang goes on to win the heat with an impressive time of 21.77.

Lendzion beats Ng in 100-yard butterfly

The action continues with the 100-yard butterfly. Central’s Sam Lendzion is swimming in lane four, and North’s Alvin Ng is out in lane seven. They’d come in first and second place as Lendzion edges out Ng with a final time of 53.73.

Goettsch earns another win for the Redhawks in 100-yard freestyle

The competition heats up with the 100-yard freestyle. Max Goettsch takes lane four, and Ethan Herscher is in lane three. Goettsch finishes strong to get the victory, clocking in at 48.92.

Lam rallies for the Huskies in 100-yard IM

Next, we have the 100-yard IM with Huskie co-captain and senior Adrian Lam. He beats out central Robert Hargrove with a time of 56.83.

Central’s fantastic four victorious 200-yard freestyle relay

We return to the relays, this time with the 200-yard freestyle. Naperville Central’s Goettsch, Aaron Hunter, Sanders, and Lakin win the heat, finishing with a time of 1:31:63.

Wang wins with ease in 100-yard backstroke

We are moving on to the 100-yard backstroke. Swimming in lane 3 is Wang next to Stern in lane 4. Wang goes on to win comfortably down the stretch clocking in at 52.63

Lakin beats out Lam in 100 yard breaststroke

The last individual event is the 100-yard breaststroke. This race was all Lam and Lakin in lanes 3 and 4. Again, it comes down to the wire as Lakin gets the win with a time of 59.31.

North vs. Central comes down to last stroke in 400-yard freestyle relay

Last but not least is the 400-yard freestyle relay. The Naperville North relay team consists of Wang, Herscher, Mason Hoffmann, and Ng, while Sanders, Stern, Goettsch, and Lakin team up for Naperville Central.

The race comes down to the last stroke as Central upsets North winning by only a second!

Naperville Central defeats Naperville North on senior night by a score of 113 to 89.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!