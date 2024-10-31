Naperville Central wins two set thriller over Naperville North in girls volleyball regional semifinal

Girls volleyball is in postseason mode, and we have a crosstown classic for this regional semifinal. The Redhawks swept the Huskies in the regular season, but now this matchup has a spot in the regional championship on the line. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks get off to a strong start

The Redhawks get some early momentum up 6-2, and then Sarah Butler sets up Georgia Von Lehmnden for the kill.

Butler is on to serve for Central, and the Huskies try to send it back, but Makenna Devick has other ideas. She hits it back, and it bounces off some Huskies for the point, making 14-7 in their favor midway through the first set.

North needs some positive momentum and the Huskies get a spark after an Ennette Bednarz ace.

The Redhawks continue their strong start in the first set. After a Husky send-back, Butler sets up Caroline Impey for an aggressive kill.

North starts a big run in attempt to steal the first set

However North will not go down without a fight. Trailing 20-13, the blue and orange get a much-needed kill from Joelle Pye-Blacknard from the outside.

The Huskies’ strong run continues, and despite Central keeping the possession alive, Heidi Mick spikes it into the face of Redhawk defenders, and now they trail just 22-20.

It’s a high-scoring first set tied at 26 after a 14-6 run for North. Central regroups, and Impey delivers a shot to put the birds back in front.

Set point with Central in front, and it’s a rally between both teams. North’s turn for the send back, but Pye-Blacknard hits it out bounds, and the Redhawks take the set one thriller 29-27.

The second set starts in favor of the Huskies. Grace Anderson assists to Bella Fleurima who just floats it by her opponents for the kill.

Then, they activate block mode with Jessica Dickow by sending her block party invitation to Von Lehmnden. It’s 12-10 dogs.

Tied at 13 midway through the second set and while North hopes to keep it going. Central turns it around and Von Lehmnden gets it over the net to put the Redhawks in front.

The Redhawks start to pull away a little, but the Huskies do not make it easy for their opponent. So the Hawks and Devick quickly add the insurance as she flies through the middle for the kill.

Lexi Springer draws up the ace, and that caps off a quick 4-0 run for the Huskies to tie the set at 20.

Central secures the girls volleyball regional semifinal win

The next possession shows a rally and great saves by Central, and the defense remains in check because Butler serves up a block, and the Hawks take a 21-20 lead.

The match point is coming up for Central up 24-23, and Von Lehmnden spikes the ball off North defenders, and we have a winner. Naperville Central takes it in straight sets 29-27, 25-23 and will move to the regional final to face state powerhouse and the number one seed in the sectional, Benet Academy.

