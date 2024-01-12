Naperville Central wrestling blanks Metea Valley on Senior Night

It’s Senior Night at Naperville Central, where the Redhawks honor senior grapplers before the final home dual against Metea Valley. The Mustangs are hoping to grab a conference win before the postseason begins next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Ty Martin starts up the pin fest

At 120 pounds, Ty Martin gets the party started for Naperville Central, driving Matt Shaw on the mat and takes the top position. All he has to do from there is turn Shaw onto his back and holds him long enough for the pin to fire up his team.

At 138 pounds, Cj Bierman from Central does nearly the same by getting a single-leg takedown on Juan Arroyo. So Bierman puts Arroyo in the half-nelson, and that results in a pin.

To 150 with Redhawk Javier Savilla getting some varsity action taking on Austin Wadas. Just like the previous two matches, Savilla holds his ground the waits for the official to tap the mat to end the match.

Naperville Central wrestling victorious on senior night

Final match at 165 pounds has Naperville Central’s John Carens taking Jackson Wassan. Carens begins to ride the bull and turns Wassan onto his back and into the cradle. Carens gets the pin, and Central is victorious on Senior Night 84-0.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!