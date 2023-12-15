Naperville Central wrestling controls rival Naperville North on the mats

Naperville Central wrestling hits the mats for their first conference home meet and why not do it against your crosstown rivals Naperville North. Both teams are 2-0 in the DVC, but the Huskies currently ride the hot hand after a win over wrestling powerhouse DeKalb last week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Jacob Cochran blows the door open

The Hawks get off to a great start and at 113 Jacob Cochran takes the top position on Alex Paunkov. Cochran turns his opponent on his back and pins him to open the team lead to 12-0.

At 120 pounds Ty Martin from Central and Huskie Connor McDonald exchange points in their match. McDonald looks for the fall but Martin saves to keep things rolling. Both are tied at 7 late in the third period but Martin gets the much-needed two points and takes the win 9-7.

Here is Vince Bern for Central at 132 getting on top and bullriding Mike Arrendondo. Bern gets many takedowns in his round, which helps him to a major decision over the Huskie.

More wrestling pins for the Hawks

At 144 pounds, Redhawk Hagan Taylor locks down Zach Mally and pins him to increase the Hawks leads to 22-0.

We have a good one at 150 pounds with North’s Evan Marschitz getting aggressive on Yusuf Sikander. Each wrestler is not holding back as they light up the scoreboard with Marschitz holding a 16-15 lead later on. In the final period, Sikander drives and grabs two late points to seal a 17-16 win. What a match for Sikander.

Too little too late for the Huksies

The Huskies show some fight late in the meet starting with Matas Budreika raking up the points with an 11-8 win over John Carens in the 165-pound match.

Then Matthew Murphy from North breaks a tie with a takedown on Jacob Smetters and secures a 6-4 decision at 190 pounds. However it was all Redhawks from the start as Naperville Central wrestling picks up a solid 46-6 win over the Huskies.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!