Naperville Central wrestling dominates Waubonsie Valley on Senior Night

It's the final conference home meet for the Naperville Central wrestling team, which means it's Senior Night. The Redhawks honor their senior grapplers and continue to party on as they take on Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors hope for a strong performance with the DVC meet just around the corner.

Ladies first, with Sophia Contreras turning the table on Brenna Berkowitz. Contreras locks her down and gets the pin for the Warrior ladies with the girls regionals two weeks away.

Gavin McDonald starts the night strong

We jump to 132 pounds after the first three out of four opening matches went to Central’s side of the ledger due to Warrior forfeits. Nate Duffield takes control of this match after getting some early points on Gavin McDonald. He looks for more, but McDonald sprawls and retakes control of Duffield. McDonald turns his opponent while he grabs the head and leg, and the official declares the match in the Redhawk’s favor.

At 144, Bradley Anderson displays a single-leg takedown and goes to work on Nate Moore from Waubonsie. Anderson holds on to the arm and adds on another pin for Central.

To 150 pounds where CJ Bierman from Central activates the ball and chain, and it works to perfection because he gets the victory by fall over Rolando Luna Ramos from Waubonsie.

New match, same result for Naperville Central. Redhawk Henry Rydwelski shows no mercy on Lucas Pretkelis in the 175 bout. Rydwelski stays aggressive and wins his match via a tech fall.

The Warriors get help 215 pounds as Jordan Hatchet gets a hard fought pin on Nithilan Gandi to avoid a team shutout.

Will Erbeck puts the cherry on top of a Naperville Central wrestling win

The heavyweight features Will Erbeck wasting no time defending Leo Hobson and getting three points. Later on, Hobson tries to stir up a move, but Erbeck turns it around by turning Hobson on his back, and that is all she wrote. Erbeck pins Hobson to cap off a dominating Senior Night win for Naperville Central wrestling over Waubonsie Valley.

