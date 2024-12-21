Naperville Central wrestling picks up a major DVC victory over DeKalb

We hit the wrestling mats at the Crows Nest in DeKalb in a battle of the last two DVC champions. Naperville Central grapples its way out west, riding a 2-0 record in the conference as they get set to take on the Barbs, who look to pick up their second conference win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The second match of the night shows Nick Olvera getting a double-leg takedown on Preston Kjell. Olvera begins his drive by turning Kjell on his back and wins the 165-pound match by pin to give Naperville Central a 6-3 lead.

Paul Peradotti caps off three straight pins for the Redhawks

At 190, Paul Peradotti escapes Erick Rivas and quickly takes him down on the mat for three points. Peradotti rolls and locks down Rivas to win his match by pin, which caps off three straight matches decided by a pin, and has the Redhawks up 18-6.

In the next matchup, the Barbs get a quick pin with Nic Waddle at 215 over Nithilan Gandi to keep the Barbs in the hunt.

Will Erbeck for Central responds in the heavyweight bout as he gets an 11-5 decision over Jeremiah Pineira.

Barbs get some major wins to stay in it

Jack Fitzgerald starts the 106-pound match, bringing down Jaden Bradley for a fast 3-0 lead. Later, Bradley flips the script and takes complete control, winning by tech fall over Fitzgerald. The Barbs trail 21-12 after the decision by Bradley.

To 113 pounds, where the other Redhawk Jack, Jack Schwartz, sprawls and gets on top of Julian Hartwig for some early momentum. That changes quickly because Hartwig turns the table and pins Schwartz to fire up the crowd because the Barbs trail just 21-20.

In the 120 bout, Jake Moore for Central cools off the Barbs with a WWE-style throwdown on Daniel Sandoval. Moore shows no mercy, racking up Moore points and wins the match via tech fall.

Naperville Central wrestling soars past DeKalb

Moving over to 138 pounds with Redhawk Vince Bern wrestling Grady Fowler. Bernt takes note from his teammate Moore and also wins his match by tech fall, which puts the meet out of reach.

CJ Beirman caps off the night with a pin on Murdock Herandez at 150 pounds, and that secures a 44-26 win for the Redhawks to improve to 3-0 in the DVC.

