Naperville Central wrestling pins its way to a 63-12 win over Waubsonsie Valley

Roll out the mats and stretch those legs, high school wrestling is here as Naperville Central begins the conference slate with a trip to Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors are hoping for a better performance after being shut out by the Hawks last season.

Redhawks get pinning right away

We start off at 157 pounds with Central’s Chris Bern who jumped from the Gridiron to the wrestling mats. His opponent is Waubonsie’s Tyler Verge and Bern shows no love once he’s on top. It took some time but Bern locks Verge on his back and gets the pin.

At 175 pounds the pin fest continues for Central, this time with Henery Rydwelski rolling over Ayaan Ahmad and pinning him to open the Hawks lead to 18-0.

Niko Bestero is back for another wrestling season

At 215, Niko Bestero is back on the mats for his senior season, getting a single-leg takedown on Josh Housour. From there Bestero puts Housour in the good ole half nelson and gets another pin for the Redhawks.

Redhawk Sophomore Jacob Cochran is dropping down to 120 pounds and he’s going up against Nate Duffield. Cochran gets Duffield onto the mat, rolls him into the cradle, and just waits for the official to tap the mat.

Late pins for the Warriors

Despite the large deficit, the Warriors get some positive vibes with Ethan Wojtowich pinning CJ Beirman in the 144-pound match.

Final match at 150 and the green and gold end on a high note with Desmond Stribley. Stribley avoids the takedown on Bradley Anderson, but the two continue their aggressiveness in the match. Anderson tries to hold down the fort but look at the reverse by Stribley and he’s the one with the pin at the end. Despite the late stretch it’s Central coming out victorious 63-12.

