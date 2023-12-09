Naperville Central wrestling spoils Neuqua Valley’s Senior Night with a shutout win

It’s Senior Night for Neuqua Valley wrestling as the Wildcats honor their senior grapplers before hitting the mats against Naperville Central. The Redhawks fly in red hot after a sweep in the St. Charles East Mega Duals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Jacob Cochran starts off hot for Central wrestling

At 113 pounds, Jacob Cochran continues his strong start to the season by bringing Brady Podracky to the ground, locks him up in the cradle, and pins him to fire up the Hawks.

At 126 Redhawk, Ty Martin is back for another rodeo by rolling Collin Foley into the half-nelson and that’s all she wrote in this match. The official taps the mat, and Martin gets the pin.

Another match another pin for the Redhawks

At the 150 pound match, Central’s Hagan Taylor adds to the firepower by spinning his way and riding the bull on Curtis Burke, and you can guess what Taylor does from here. Yup, Taylor gets the pin and the Redhawks continue to roll up the points.

Chris Bern is off to a challenging start in the 157-pound match with Dez Nurudinov. The two lock hands later on but Bern is able to drive him onto his back and into the half and Bern keeps pilling up the pins for the red and white.

To 190 pounds featuring Max Nurudinov from Neuqua Valley getting a takedown on Jacob Smetters to beat the first period buzzer. A close match the whole way but Smetters turns it around and sneaks his way to a victory after a tough challenge from Nurudinov.

Final match of the night is the heavyweight bout with Will Erbeck wanting a pin for himself and he gets one on Ethan Schoeck. These pins help the Hawks to a dominating 69-0 win to stay perfect in the DVC in the early season.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!