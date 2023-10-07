Naperville Central’s Aiden Clark goes 85 yards for the score

Our Boys Play of the Week takes us to Memorial Stadium, where Naperville Central’s Aiden Clark and the Redhawk football team played the DeKalb Barbs. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville Central’s Aiden Clark speeds past the Barbs defense

Redhawks leading 14-0 near the end of the first quarter, and Clark takes the handoff and sees a giant hole. He bursts past the DeKalb second level and from there, no one can catch him. Clark runs 85 yards to the house, another great run on the season for the junior.

Naperville Central goes on to win 42-0 and secures their first outright DVC championship since 2018.

