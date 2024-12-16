Naperville Central’s Erin Hackett wins it at the buzzer

After trailing by seven with under three minutes to go, Naperville Central’s Erin Hackett rises to the occasion with a game-winning three at the buzzer! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville Central’s Erin Hackett comes up clutch for the Redhawks

With the game tied, North inbounds the ball but it goes right into the hands of Emily Moran. Three Redhawks move the ball around in seconds, with Annabelle Kritzer finding Hackett for three and the ball bounces around before dropping for the game-winner! What a way to beat your crosstown rivals. Let’s take another look at the play.

This gives Hackett her third career Play of The Week Award, after earning two last season!

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.