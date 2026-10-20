Naperville Central’s Kritzer sisters make their shared season count

At Naperville Central, it’s hard to miss the towering presence of the Kritzer sisters, who both stand well over 6 feet tall. Sophomore Katelyn and senior Annabelle use their height to put pressure on their opponents…sometimes, as a team. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

The Kritzers connect across multiple courts

They first shared the court last winter in varsity basketball, but this year was the first and only of their high school careers to be together on the volleyball court.

“This is our one opportunity to play volleyball together. So I’ve just enjoyed every moment of it and being able to be up on the net together. Kaisling has us playing together, and it has been super fun,” said Annabelle Kritzer.

“I think we have a really good bond and relationship. We work together really well. We spent a lot of time together, so we kind of always know, like, what the other one wants and like, what their preferences are,” said Katelyn

It’s been a welcome pairing for their coach as well.

“It’s really kind of fun to see them in the front row at the same time together, where you have sister with sister, and they’re both out there blocking and hitting against our opponents,” said Naperville Central girls volleyball coach Eric Kaisling.

A family full of towering athletic talent

The two are a presence, with Annabelle at 6’ 4” and her sister just an inch taller at 6’5”…the “who’s taller” question a familiar one.

“Lots of people ask us, so it definitely gets argued a little bit, but for fun around the house,” said Annabelle.

However, the height winner there will always be their dad, Tom, a former Division-1 basketball player at Yale who stands 6’10. Mom Erica, at 5’ 11, is the shortest of the crew. The genetic gifts they’ve given their girls have come in handy.

“The advantages are super nice, always using my height to my advantage. On the volleyball court, being able to get up and block and shut down the other team’s hitters, and then on the basketball court, protecting the paint and blocking the other team’s shots has been great,” said Annabelle.

That ability to shut down opponents is, Kaisling says, a coach’s dream.

“They have a net presence like you wouldn’t believe. They get touches on the opponent’s attack all the time and their ability to transition in the game is also incredible. Sometimes when they’re not even able to transition all the way off the net, they’re still able to get a decent hit on the ball because of their reach and their touch,” said Kaisling.

“In their final season, the Kritzers are excited to enjoy every minute, point and win on this court”, said Naperville Sports Weekly reporter Patrick Codo.

Ready for a big final season together

When basketball season tips off next month, it will be Annabelle’s fourth year as a varsity team member. She and Katelyn helped the Hawks to a 26-win season last winter. An increased role for the younger Kritzer is needed to fill the shoes of All-State players Trinity Jones and Erin Hackett, who both graduated last spring.

“It’ll be a big change. We’re both going to have to step up and fill other roles that we’re not used to normally playing. But I think it’ll be really fun and it gives us both a good chance to like, be leaders for like the new team,” said Katelyn.

“It’s definitely something I’m looking forward to. We played together a little bit fast last year, but I think being two of the key contributors on the team this year, being able to work together, I feel like I know how she plays basketball really well, what she likes, and where to throw the ball. So I’m super excited to see how we’ll do,” said Annabelle.

Annabelle will continue her basketball career in college, with a scholarship to play at Drake. But for now, she and her sister are focused on making a deep run in the volleyball postseason, after racking up more than twenty wins on the year.

“I always love seeing her smile. She’s right next to me on the court. Blocking together, so it’s an incredible opportunity that we’ve been given. And I’ve just enjoyed every part of it.”

“It’s been really fun, and it’s definitely something I’m going to miss next year,” said Katelyn.