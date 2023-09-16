Naperville Central’s Zach Boyton holes out for birdie

For this week’s boys play of the week, we’ll head to Orchard Valley where Naperville Central’s Zach Boyton and the Redhawks took on Metea Valley. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville Central’s Zach Boyton hits one pure

We have Redhawk Zach Boyton hitting a wedge from just off the front of the green on hole one. He lands the ball just on the putting surface and lets it roll out towards the hole. Boyton places it perfectly and the speed is just as good, as the ball rolls into the bottom of the cup for birdie.

We’ll take one more look at Boyton’s wedge approach, as the Redhawk used this shot to fuel himself to a career-low round of 38.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.