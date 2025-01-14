Naperville Hockey Club scores nine unanswered to beat Neuqua Valley

The Naperville Hockey Club celebrates senior night at All Seasons Ice Arena as the Naperville Central and North athletes take on Neuqua Valley. Naperville has won four straight in the Illinois West and sits sixth in the standings with 39 points. Neuqua looks to break a three-game losing streak and enter in 10th with 37 points. The Wildcats have also played four more games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Hockey Club gets on the board first with a Scott Boascarino goal against Neuqua

About 10 minutes into the first, Scott Boscarino brings the puck into the offensive zone for the Naperville Hockey Club. He flies around the corner and back in front of goal, sniping one past a wall of players and the Neuqua goalie. Naperville leads 1-0.

Once again Naperville gets the puck across the blue line. Broden Oswald passes to Owen Wilkey and he goes for the goal, however, Elijah Jacknick is in the net for the save. It’s 1-0 after the first period.

About seven minutes into the second, Naperville is on the power play. The puck gets sent to the point, and then onto the net. Gavin Esler is front, and he knocks home the rebound. It’s 2-0 Naperville.

We already saw Boscarino take the puck in for a goal from the blue line, but how about we see him go coast to coast? He bounces passes to himself off the boards and around a few Wildcats, then dekes around another before beating the defender and the goalie! What a goal, He’d end the night with two goals and two assists.

After a Charles Turza goal from Naperville, Wylie Mease and Turza have a two on oh! Wease backhands one past the goalies’ glove and It’s 5-0 Naperville Hockey Club after two periods.

Naperville keeps on scoring and the Wildcats add on two goals

Jack Gilbertson would give Naperville a 6-0 lead and now he steals the puck away from Neuqua. Owen Wilkey goes for goal, but gets denied and tripped in front! Broden Oswald gets the puck and with the goalie down and out, he easily scores to make it 7-0 in the third.

Another scrum in front of the Wildcat net, and it’s another goal for Naperville. Oswald passes it over with his foot to Wilkey, and he isn’t missing this one.

Turza is into the Neuqua zone and skates down the right wing, scoring one top shelf past the goalie!

The Wildcats are still searching for their first goal as Tanner Mallot finds Alex Baer. Baer places it to perfection past the goalie and Neuqua is on the board.

With about a minute left in the contest, the Wildcats wrap the puck around the boards and up the ice. Vince Raimondi is on the receiving end, as he cuts right, fires it past the keeper, and scores. It’s a great goal but this contest was all Naperville Hockey Club as they take it 9-2 for a fifth straight win.