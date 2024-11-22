Naperville Hockey Club takes down Neuqua Valley 4-1 in the Carillon Cup semifinals

Clear the ice, everyone because it’s time for the Carillon Cup semifinals at All Seasons Ice Rink. It’s Neuqua Valley and the Naperville Hockey Club taking for a spot in the final, where the winner will face the Warriors Hockey Club. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley is on the attack first with Jacob Deutsch but his shot finds Sam Carleton’s glove who makes the save.

Naperville Hockey Club scores first

Naperville with the puck later in the opening period. Scott Boscarino targets the right corner for the game’s first goal.

In the second period the Wildcats start their attack. Here’s Martin Done with the one-timer that finds the net to tie the game at 1-1.

Back the other way is NHC, who wants the lead back, but Wildcat goalie Elijah Jacknick denies entry to keep the score tied.

Can Neuqua reward the defensive efforts? Jack Boemke is open, but Carleton shuts the door on the attempt.

The contest does not stay tied for long because Ian Denker finds Broden Oswald, who goes top shelf, and Naperville jumps back in front 2-1.

The third period shows the same routine for the Naperville Hockey Club as they work the puck around the left circle until Gavin Elser is in the right place to tap it in for a 3-1 lead.

NHC moves on to the Carillon cup championship

Off the faceoff win, Neuqua tries to clear it, but Naperville repossesses, and Travis Holub sends it home for the dagger. Following a 4-1 victory, the Naperville Hockey Club moves onto the Carillon Cup Finals, where they will face defending the Combined Division State champions, the Warriors Hockey Club.

