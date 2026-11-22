The 9th annual Carillon Cup is in action on the red rink at All Seasons Ice Arena. The hockey clubs of Oswego and Naperville are here to compete for a spot in the Carillon Championship, where the Warriors Hockey Club awaits. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville gets the scoring going

Not a minute into the first period, Carter Wszolek of the Naperville Hockey Club goes to work. He circles and shuffles the puck inside the net, putting Naperville on the board 1-0.

Still early in the game, Jaedan Burnett makes a pass to teammate Ryan Ling. The freshman keeps the puck in hand, skates to the corner, and fires a shot into an open spot in the net for a goal. The Naperville Hockey Team is up 2-0.

Oswego is looking to get on the board; Ben Cullen makes his way to the net for a goal. His shot gets swiped by goalie Xander Sowa, and he covers the puck with his glove for a save.

A couple minutes into the 2nd period, Oswego’s Duncan Kubek swipes the puck from Ryan Ling and skates towards the goal, but Sowa is able to shut the door once again.

Oswego gets right back in the game

Ethan Graham is in action for the puck, but Parker Famatid takes control and passes the puck to Aidan Quinn. Quinn sneaks a shot inside the net, putting Oswego on the board as the co-op trails 2-1.

Both teams battle for the puck in Oswego territory; Cameron Bojan picks up a quick pass and fires towards the net. However, Oswego goalie Vinny Drane stands out for the save.

The action continues late in the second period. Oswego’s Braedon Norman shoots, looking to tie the game, but his attempt gets snagged by Sowa for the save.

Ryan Ling puts the game on ice

With the third period underway, Connor Eilers goes for the quick shot on net, but Drane shuts him down with the catch to keep Oswego within one.

Late in the game, Aiden Chin of Naperville circles around the net and makes a long pass to his teammate Ryan Ling. Ling skates with the puck with Oswego defenders in pursuit. But with fancy stick work, he puts the puck inside the net for his second goal of the night. The Naperville Hockey Club picks up a big win over Oswego by a 3-1 score. Naperville heads to the Carillon Cup final to face the Warriors on Tuesday at 7:30 pm from All Seasons.

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