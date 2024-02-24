Naperville Hockey Clubs wins in the final seconds against DuPage in the Blackhawk Cup

Six-seed Naperville Hockey Club competes in the Round of 16 hockey in the Blackhawk Cup at All Seasons Ice Rink as they host 11-seed DuPage. The Stars defeated the 22-seed Lakers 4-2 to get here, while the Naperville Hockey Club postseason run starts now. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Hockey Club strikes fast with two goals in the first

Naperville Hockey Club looks to strike first. Sean Delaney passes it between a defender’s legs to Jack Grace, who beats the goalie, the glove side. Naperville Hockey Club goes in front 1-0.

Tommy Fangmann Jr. leads the offense here for Naperville. He swings it to James Cavanagh at the top of the point and he riffles one past the netminder. We are only ten minutes into this game, and Naperville Hockey Club goes up 2-0.

The DuPage Stars get one back and are now down by one as they push to tie the game. Jackson Ohara goes towards the crease, and Matas Norkus takes a shot, but Naperville goalie Jack Houck is there for the save. Naperville leads 2-1 after the first period.

Naperville holding on to a one-goal lead thanks to Jack Houck

Under eight minutes to go in the second period, and Weston Mathieu goes along the boards and finds Pellegrino Pescatore’s backdoor, but Houck steps up big again for Naperville.

Naperville looks for a two-goal lead. Louie Iandoli goes for the one-timer shot, but DuPage Stars goalie Eli Mathieu makes the save.

Naperville gives it another go, with Thomas King passing to Fangmann Jr. who tries for the backhand, but Mathieu somehow keeps the puck from crossing the line. A close call as we close the second frame.

Under 10 seconds to go in the period as the Stars try to tie this game. Michael Kalafut rips a shot towards goal, but Houck deflects it away from the net. Naperville Hockey Club leads 2-1 as we head into the third.

Naperville Hockey Club gets a late game-winner to advance to Blackhawk Cup

Fangmann Jr. slots it to Owen Wilkey, who shoots it on net as Jack Gilbertson tries to poke in the rebound, but Mathieu sits on it to make the save.

Only ten minutes to go, and Naperville Hockey Club turns the puck over, and Samuel Rallo is in on goal. He dekes out Houck and scores, and we’re all tied at two.

DuPage now pushes to take its first lead, Dominick Rallo battles with some Naperville defenders and takes a shot toward the goal. Houck scoops this one up for one of his 29 saves on the night.

Under 20 seconds to go in the third, and it looks like we are going to overtime, but Naperville has other ideas. Delaney gets it to Iandoli who embarrasses the defense with a move and a no-look pass to Broden Oswald. He goes backhand top-shelf and wins the game for the Naperville Hockey Club in the Blackhawk Cup Round of 16, by a final score of 3-2. They now move on to the quarterfinals of the Blackhawk Cup and will play the IceCats.