Naperville North and Benet boys golf finish top ten at IHSA State Finals

Welcome to the IHSA 3A boys golf state finals at the Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington, Illinois. Area teams Naperville North and Benet Academy enter day two in a tie for third, hoping to bring home some hardware. At the end of two days, Evanston delivered the team victory, just ahead of Hersey and New Trier. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We begin with our lone individual golfer, Naperville Central senior Grame Cavanagh. After a near water hazard on the 12th green, he makes his second one count with a good drive to the putting green. Cavanagh ends his High School career with a final round of 154 and a top 40 finish, marking the final appearance for head coach Barry Baldwin.

Colin Mills is All-State for Naperville North

Over to hole 5, where Colin Mills of Naperville North gets a long birdie shot. It stops too early, so Mills takes the par, and golfs a final round of 144, which is good enough for fifth place and an All-State selection for the Huskie senior.

Here’s teammate Henry Haumesser also looking for a birdie. He doesn’t get the roll, so he takes the par, and the Huskies end their exciting season with a 7th-place team finish at state.

The Hersey Huskies are hanging around in second place. Golfers like Davis Lockwood connect on a par to keep them in that spot.

New Trier climbs up in the standings as Liam Kelly fires a rocket from the fairway and onto the dance floor. A great shot by Kelly results in a two-putt for par.

Edwardsville started the day in second place, and Michael Shaw hopes to keep it that way. It looks promising after a great chip for an eagle. What a shot by Shaw.

Benet keeps up the pace

Benet’s Rory Neill gets out of a tough spot and gets a favorable roll after the landing. A good up-and-down results in Neill going one under on the challenging par five 10th hole.

Jack Quil keeps the scorecard clean on the same green by sinking the par as the Redwings continue their battle.

Evanston is currently sitting at the top, and Lester Low keeps it that way, displaying great concentration as he buries the eagle putt.

Teammate Henry Way helps the cause by hitting a birdie on the 16th green.

The Redwings continue the game of catch-up as freshman Will Comiskey hits his target onto the green and takes a par to stay even. The young Redwing caps off a great rookie season with a top-12 finish.

Evanston wins the boys golf state title

Back to Quil, who also gets a good wedge to hit the green. A nice bounce-back round for the senior on day two. However, Benet slips just behind New Trier to fourth place as New Trier takes third and Hersey earns the runner-up trophy. Evanston wins the 2026 state title after an impressive team total round of 581. A great season for Benet and Naperville North comes to an end, with both teams finishing in the top ten.

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