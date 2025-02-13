Naperville North and Neuqua Girls Basketball clash in fourth meeting this season

Naperville North girls basketball takes on the Neuqua Valley Wildcats in their final DVC matchup of the regular season. This is the fourth matchup of the season between the conference rivals, with the Huskies holding a 2-1 advantage. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Natalie Frempong and the Huskies open the first with a double-digit lead

After a defensive stop to start the game, Natalie Frempong brings the ball up the court for the Huskies. Frempong passes it to Ava Podkasik who swings it to Sydney Smith in the corner for the opening three-ball of the game.

Later in the quarter, Nalia Clifford and Vlera Maliqi drew multiple Huskie double teams. Maliqi finds Michayla Stone in the post who bounces a layup off the glass and in for two. North leads 11-5.

Next possession for the Huskie offense, Sam Kelly swings the rock back out to Frempong who drives in the lane as she hops past Michayla Stone and converts on the tough layup. North leads 16-7 with just under four minutes remaining in the opening quarter.

With ten seconds remaining in the first quarter, the Wildcat offense looks to hold the ball for the final shot. Stone is unable to knock down the mid-range jumper, however, Nya Vazifdar grabs the offensive rebound and finds Ava Rose. Rose gets the pass to Stone who quickly converts on the layup as time expires. Going into the second, Neuqua Valley trails 21-9.

Neuqua Valley girls basketball tries to mount a comeback but North continues to make buckets

About two minutes into the second quarter, Clifford splits the Huskie double team and finds Stone who swings it to Olivia Beaman in the corner. Beaman drives towards the basket breaking out the euro step, getting it to fall. North leads 26-13.

Later in the half, the Huskie offense displays their ball movement as Ava Podkasik passes the ball to Kelly who gives it right back. Kelly sneaks the pass to Ema Gilvydis for the layup. North leads 30-17.

Just under three minutes remain in the second quarter as the Wildcats look to continue to cut into the Huskie lead. Taylor Dobry can’t convert on her three-point attempt which begins a scramble for the loose ball. Clifford recovers gets into the lane and pulls up for the mid-range jump shot. North leads 32-19.

A few possessions later, Kelly swings the rock to Sydney Smith who drives past the Wildcat defense and finds Kelly once again at the three-point line as she knocks down the trey ball. At the half, North leads 37-19

Beginning stages of the third quarter, the Neuqua defense applies pressure on the North offense. Neuqua takes advantage of the bad pass as Clifford gets the steal and races downcourt for the score. Neuqua needs more sparks like that trailing 39-22.

Around the halfway mark of the quarter, Gilvydis can not convert on the three-point attempt as Wildcat Alexis May comes up with the rebound. Looking to push the pace, May speeds past the Huskie defense and makes the layup attempt. North leads 42-26.

Naperville North girls basketball defeats Neuqua for the third time this season

With less than 10 seconds remaining, the Wildcats have another opportunity to beat the buzzer. Clifford inbounding for the Wildcats finds Stone who immediately is double-teamed as Ava Podkasik gets the steal and races down the court for the layup. Neuqua inches closer, but going into the fourth, the Huskies still lead 46-33.

First possession of the quarter for the Huskie offense. Sam Kelly gets past the Wildcat defense but can’t get her layup to fall. Clifford recovers the ball for the Wildcats and passes it up to May who attacks the basket but has to pick up her dribble due to Smith’s good defense. May goes for the fadeaway over Smith getting it to fall as the North lead is 46-35.

Moments later as North looks to get the momentum back on their side. Gilvydis gives the ball up to Kelly who finds Ava Podkasik who knocks down the trey ball. North leads stops the bleeding and pushes the lead back to 49-35.

Three minutes left in the fourth quarter as North looks to ice the game. The North offense spreads the ball around the court as Ava Podkasik finds Sydney Smith in the corner for three. North leads 54-37.

Naperville North gets the big DVC win over Neuqua Valley, 59-39, and secures a second-place finish in the DVC. The Huskies will face Oswego East on Monday to open regional play while Neuqua will take on Downers Grove North on Tuesday.