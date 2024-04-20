Naperville North badminton wins on senior night against Waubonsie

Naperville North badminton wins on senior night in dominant fashion! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s senior night for Naperville North Badminton as they host Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors are still looking for their first DVC win of the season, while North is coming off an impressive win over Central last week.

Waubonsie badminton doubles pair Tisha Dubey and Chrissy Manikyarao get the win

Doubles is first up between Tisha Dubay and Chrissy Manikyarao of Waubonsie taking on Paula Sun and Varsha Parthasarathy of North. This possession sees both sides trade it back and forth before North catches Waubonsie off guard and gets the point. Waubonsie would strike back as they catch the North duo slipping and slam the birdie down for the point.

Waubonsie would then take control later, a continuous back-and-forth set sees the Warrior duo play keep away before smacking it to the ground. They win the match with straight-set scores of 21-13 and 21-10.

Naperville North badminton closes the doubles session on fire and holds a solid lead

Doubles two would be Huskies Kelly Hu and Rakshita Ruperal taking on Warriors Anna Buchenauer and Alexis Ahlert. North would fare better on this possession as Hu gets her racket swinging and smacks the birdie down for the point. Later, Ruperal takes a lower angle that catches Waubonsie off guard as they can’t clear it over the net for another North point.

After a side change, they would continue to duke it back and forth before Ruperal gets the edge as Waubonsie can’t reach the birdie in time. The Huskie duo claim the match with straight-set scores of 21-8 and 21-14.

The top doubles match would be between Abby Wang and Kotryna Petreikyte of North playing Norah George and Harshita Baskaran of Waubonsie. This possession sees Wang take an angle to the corner that has Waubonsie swinging and missing as the Huskies gain the point.

The Waubonsie duo would counter as Wang tries a higher angle but the birdie just lands out of bounds giving Waubonsie the point. However, North would rebound after a back-and-forth possession, Wang hits a floater that Waubonsie can’t get in time. The Huskie duo wins the match with straight-set scores of 21-13 and 21-8.

Naperville North badminton wins on Senior Night

Onto singles now as Petreikyte takes on George in a rematch. Both players get going as George tries to catch Petreikyte off angle, but the Huskie fetches the birdie and floats it over, giving her the point. Later, George takes some quick swings before Petreikyte quickly takes, until George hits the birdie below the net giving North the point.

Set two would go overtime but North wins as Petreikyte hits the birdie on the ground first. She takes the match with straight-set scores of 21-14 and 23-21.

Singles two takes place between Baskaran and Ruperal as they go to battle a court over. Waubonsie strikes first as a back-and-forth floater possession sees Ruperal hitting the net giving the Warriors the point. However, Ruperal would counter back. On this possession, she catches Baskaran off balance as her rebound hits the net giving the point to North.

Ruperal then outmaneuvers Baskaran as she moves closer to the net and just sends it over giving her the point. She would win the match with straight-set wins of 21-14 and 21-10.

The top singles match would be between Kelly Hu of North and Tisha Dubay of Waubonsie. The Warrior gets things going as Hu doesn’t have the power on this shot to clear the net giving Waubonsie the point. However, she would remain right there as she just lands this in bounds for the point, and then off a serve, Dubay can’t clear the net.

She wins the match with straight set wins over 21-15 and 24-22. Naperville North badminton wins on Senior night over Waubonsie by a team score of 14-1.