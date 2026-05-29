Naperville North baseball edges out West Aurora in regional semis

Another baseball regional semi swings into action as Naperville North takes on West Aurora in an 8 vs 10 seed matchup. The Huskies are coming off a regular-season finale loss to Wheaton South, while the Blackhawks look to build on a 23-11 regular season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The bottom of the first sees a runner on for the Blackhawks, but Huskie pitcher Lawton Close gets a strikeout to retire the side and keep it scoreless.

Brandon Wisniewski tries again in the second, but there is Noah Tumpane to snag the liner for the out.

Huskies go in front first

We jump to the fourth inning, where the Huskies finally get on the board thanks to Jack Ruderman. He sends the ball into right field, which gets down. Charlie Furbee and Paxton Freeborn jog to home plate, and the Huskies are up 2-0.

Still in the fourth as Caden Vorwick adds on to the scorefest with another RBI to make it 3-0 in favor of the blue and orange.

The Blackhawks respond to tie the game

Blackhawks answer in the bottom of the frame with Brandon Wisniewski chopping his hit through the infield and coming home to score is Angel Romero, and West Aurora is on the board.

Now it’s 3-2, and up next is Braiden Williams. Williams hits a fly ball that is caught, but it’s deep enough for Keegan Olsen to tag up; he does, the throw home is not in time, and the game is tied at 3.

That score remains the same as we head to the sixth inning with Angel Romero at the plate. Romero smokes his hit that doesn’t quite go yard, but it’s far enough for a lead-off double.

Two on for West Aurora, so North calls up reliever Cohen Jeppson. He faces Williams, so he pulls the curve and catches him looking for strike three.

Max Steele with the RBI in the clutch

Ducks on the pond for North in the top of the seventh, and Max Steele delivers with a base hit to left. His brother Sam runs home, and the Huskies take the lead back 4-3.

Lawton Close wants to add more insurance, and he will by targeting right field, and here comes Caden Vorwick. Max Steele slips and gets caught in the rundown, but the Huskies score two and hold a 5-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh.

Naperville North moves on to its first baseball regional final since 2010

Oscar Alexander is that last chance for the Blackhawks, but Sam Steele makes the catch for the final out. For the first time since 2010, Naperville North will play for a regional title. That next opponent will be Naperville Central, so be there or be square at Naperville Central on Saturday at 11 am for another edition of the crosstown classic.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.