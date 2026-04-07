Naperville North baseball gets first win of season against Benet

Naperville North boys baseball hosts Benet Academy on a perfect sunny day. The Huskies are looking for their first win of the season after a tough 6-5 loss against Yorkville and a week full of rainouts. Benet Academy looks to extend its win streak to three after wins over Hillard Darby and Boyd-Buchanan during the team’s spring break trip. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Back-and-forth battle to open the game

The Redwings come out swinging as Peter Pignatiello hits a ground ball towards second and reaches base because of an error, as Redwing Luke Doyle, who reached via walk, gets the Redwings on the board first. After an RBI groundout from Dominik Tomala, Benet’s Carson Ebeling hits the ball towards center field, but the catch is made by North’s Sam Steele. Quinn Rooney tags up and scores from third. The Redwings are out to a 3-0 lead entering the bottom of the first. The Huskies start their half of the first with a single from Steele and a walk from Caden Vorwick. Lawton Close hits a line drive single as Steele crosses home for the first North run of the game. North’s Max Steele steps to the plate as Giovanni Calandriello is on the mound for the Redwings. The pitch gets away, and Caden Vorwick takes advantage of the error and races home as the Huskies trail, 3-2. Moments later, Steele hits a ground ball towards Redwing first baseman Quinn Rooney, who makes the out as North’s Lawton Close can come home and tie the game up at three.

North takes the lead late

Benet gets the lead back at the top of the second on an RBI double from Jack Garechana. In the bottom of the second, Sam Steele doubles on a fly ball towards left field as Cohen Jeppsen runs in another score for the Huskies to tie the game up at 4. Caden Vorwick looks to continue to build momentum for the Huskies. The senior reaches first on an error as Sam Steele comes home to put his team in front 5-4. Moving to the bottom of the fourth, as North’s Max Steele doubles on a ground ball towards right field, courtesy runner Dante Colasante slides to home plate to extend the North lead. Later in the inning, the Redwings avoid further damage as relief pitcher Chase Jessop gets Craig Prentice to end the inning via strikeout. In the fifth, Benet’s Jack Garechana hits a big line drive towards right field as Tucker Lawler motors home to cut into the Huskie lead, 7-5.

The Redwings strike back

Peter Pignatiello then singles on a ground ball out to right field as Luke Doyle completes his journey around the bases as the Redwings trail by one, 7-6. Swinging over to the top of the sixth, bases loaded for the Redwings as Pignatiello steps to the plate. Redwing Luke Crowder takes advantage of the wild pitch and reaches home plate to tie the game once more. The Redwings continue to build off their momentum with the bases loaded as Quinn Rooney takes his walk to first base, as Tucker Lawler walks home to take the lead for the Redwings, 8-7. After Quinn Rooney walks to score Tucker Lawler, North catcher Ben Van Hout is unable to secure the pitch from Max Steele as Luke Doyle reaches home plate for the third time, as the Redwings lead 9-7 entering the bottom of the sixth.

The Huskies hold on to win

In the bottom of the sixth, the first four North batters reach base, including an RBI hit by pitch for Brady Marino to make it a 9-8 game. Vorwick scores after leading off the inning with a double. Next up is Nick Tumpane, who hits a sacrifice fly to right field to score Lawton Close to tie the game at 9-9 with just one out. Mike Barkowicz singles on a line drive towards left field as North’s Max Steele comes home for another run as the Huskies take the lead, 10-9. Cohen Jeppsen adds onto the big inning for the Huskies with his single towards left field as Huskie teammates Brady Marino and Craig Prentice meet up at home plate to extend the blue and orange lead, 12-9, going into the top of the seventh. Jeppson is on the mound for the Huskies with a runner on first and two away. He gets Garechana looking to end a wild, back-and-forth ballgame. Naperville North holds on in the seventh for their first win of the season over Benet Academy, 12-9.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!