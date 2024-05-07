Naperville North baseball prevails over Waubonsie Valley on Senior Night

Naperville North baseball celebrates Senior Night as they take on Waubonsie Valley. The Huskies enter the day, winning five of their last six games but take on a tough Waubonsie Valley team who is on a seven-game winning streak. The Warriors have also clinched at least a share of the DVC regular season title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Roberts and Wong get Waubonsie Valley baseball going in the third inning

We’re still scoreless in the top of the third until Owen Roberts hits a line drive out to center field that plops down next to the right fielder. He takes advantage and gets to second while base runner Ryan Lucas gets to home and gives the Warriors the 1-0 lead.

A couple of at-bats later, Hiroshy Wong hits one out to center field past the second baseman and brings in another run from Ryan Gustaitis to extend Waubonsie’s lead up to 2-0.

Naperville North baseball senior John McCabe gets the Huskies on the board

North, however, would rebound. Now in the bottom of the fourth, with runners on first and second, John McCabe hits a bomb out to left field that bounces off the wall. The distance allows Charlie LaScala and Scott Walker to make it home, putting the Huskies on the board and tying the game at two.

The offensive momentum was followed by good pitching. North pitcher Zak Sumser gets Joshua Hung swinging for the strikeout, then a little later, Sumser does the same for Shane Torres, as the senior pitcher has himself a solid day on the mound.

A back-and-forth sixth inning sees the Huskies take their first lead of the day

But in the top of the sixth, Waubonsie regains momentum. With runners on first and second, Ryan Morton hits a line drive out to left field. It allows Hung to make it home to give Waubonsie the lead again while Morton makes it just in time to second for a double.

The Huskies look to respond. Now in the bottom of the sixth, Matt Sonnenschein is up and hits a dart to third that can’t be corralled by the third baseman. He takes advantage and just makes it to first for a single.

Two at-bats later, Scott Walker is up and hits a grounder out to right field. He gets to first for a single while Sonnenschein races for home and beats out the throw to home base re-tying the game up at three.

A couple of at-bats later following another walk, Brodie Inglis is now up and hits it out to left field. The RBI single gives enough time for Walker to make it home, but wait there’s more…Shane Torres’ throw to third base is mishandled allowing John McCabe to score on an error as the Huskies take their first lead of the day, up 5-3.

Naperville North baseball wins on Senior Night to stay alive for Regular Season DVC Title

Now needing defense to close it out, Sumser comes through. First swinging out Connor Beren for another K, and then to top it off another strikeout for Owen Roberts to end the game. Naperville North baseball wins 5-3 on senior night and improve to 7-6 in the DVC. Waubonsie drops to 9-4 in conference and leaves the door open for the regular season title.