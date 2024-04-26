Naperville North baseball survives a late surge in win over Naperville Central

The Crosstown Classic has hit the rubber match as Naperville North baseball is coming off a game-two win over Naperville Central and is looking for its first conference series win in DVC play. On the other hand, the Redhawks hope to capture its third conference series win while sitting 5-3 in the DVC. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We go to the second inning, and Charlie LaScala gets the Huskie bats going with a base hit to right center.

Up next is Caden Vorwick, who clears the infield, and LaScala crosses home plate to make it 1-0.

Jackson Prentice opens the lead

Later on, Jackson Prentice hits a nuke out into the gap in left-center. Zach Bava and Max Steele race their way home, and it’s 4-0 dogs after the second inning.

In the third Aiden Clark from Naperville Central hits a bouncer through the infield and he turns on the jets for a double.

Jacob Gervase wants to bring him home, but he chops to LaScala, who throws to Will Richards at first for the out to retire the side without any damage.

LaScala continues his assault on the baseball with a shot out to left for another hit.

Up to bat next is John McCabe, who flies his hit out to left field. LaScala scores to give North its largest lead of the game, 6-0.

Hawks start a rally to get back in it

The Huskies think they’re running away with it, but Aiden Clark gives Central a little bit of life in the top of the fifth with an RBI after a missed throw at first. Once Henry Paul gets dirty sliding to home plate, the Hawks are on the board, trailing 6-1.

The Hawks get another run on a wild pitch before Jacob Gervase aims for the open spot in left field, and here comes Aaron Nussbaum. Suddenly it’s a 6-3 deficit.

The fifth-inning rally is still alive as Troy Kashul chops one, but the play at first fails once again and a pair of Redhawks score. We’ve got a 6-5 ball game after the fifth.

Naperville Central is looking for the tie in the sixth, but Naperville North reliever Yash Desai throws the heat and keeps it one run game heading to the seventh inning.

Now the Huskies have two on in the seventh, but Bruno King catches the Vorwick fly ball into left, and the Redhawks have life heading into the bottom of the frame.

Bruno King gets the potential rally started with a base hit out to right and he is the tying run for the Redhawks.

Scott Walker gives Naperville North baseball a win

Right around the same time the Bears select Caleb Williams in the NFL Draft, Chase Reeder looks for a base hit with a liner into right, but Scott Walker dives and makes the catch to end the ballgame to help Desai shut the door. The Huskies clinch the series over the Redhawks following a thrilling 6-5 win.

