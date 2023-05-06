Naperville North baseball takes second game of the series over Metea Valley

Naperville North baseball pulls away for 6-2 win over Metea Valley and takes the first two of a three-game series. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It is time for some baseball as Metea Valley goes up against Naperville North. This is the second game in the series after North took the first game on Tuesday. Metea principal Dr. Darrell Echols threw out the first pitch in honor of his upcoming retirement after working for nine years at the school.

Naperville North takes an early lead

Bottom of the second, Jeremy Wrona hits a fly ball, but Tanner Mally leaps way up for an amazing catch has he plucked it out of the air. What a play by Mally.

Skipping ahead to the fifth inning with the Huskies up 2-0, Zach Bava hits grounder off the pitcher that helps him get to first base. Mally scores to extend the lead to three runs.

Bottom of the inning, Daniel Bastidas hits a pop fly towards Jackson Prentice. He can’t find it in the sun and the ball drops to help Kyle Bucher come home for the Mustangs’ first run.

Top of the sixth with Scott Walker on third and Max Steele at the plate. He sends this ball to center field that goes over Mark Golminas’s head. Walker scores and Steele advances to second to make it a 4-1 lead.

Huskies shut the door

Peyton Seiple pitching for North in the bottom of the seventh. Bastidas hits one to center as Walker can’t get a glove on it. Bucher gets home safely, but it’s still 6-2 Huskies.

North shuts the door on the Mustangs as Drew Hopkins strikes out swinging. Huskies win the second game of the series 6-2 and have a chance to complete the sweep on Thursday.

