Naperville North, Benet, and DeKalb boys swimming compete in a double dual meet

It’s freezing outside, but we’re inside at the Naperville North Aquatic Center as the Huskies welcome Benet and DeKalb in for a double dual meet in boys swimming. Last year, Naperville North got the best of DeKalb in their dual meet, winning 95-74. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

North, Benet, and DeKalb boys swimming begin the double dual meet

After Naperville North claimed victory in the 200-meter medley relay, we move on to the 200-meter freestyle. In the last 25 meters, North’s Kevin Chen and Benet’s Henry Koppenhoefer are neck and neck, but Chen reaches the wall first. 1:59:67 for Chen, and 1:59:93 for Koppenhoefer. Grayson Dean finishes in 3rd for the Huskies, clocking in at 2:00:54.

On to the 200-meter individual medley. After 175 meters, Max Fedorovskiy cruises in the final stretch and takes first for the Huskies with a time of 2:05:51. His teammate Ryan Chen comes in second place at 2:10:55.

Next up, we have the 50-meter freestyle. It’s a tight race coming down to the finish, but in the end, it’s Benet’s Sam Larson clocking in first at 23.38, edging out DeKalb’s Luke Oland’s time of 23.71. Sean MacConnachie clocked a 23.88, good for third place for Naperville North

Naperville North and Benet pick-up wins

Moving on, this is the 100-meter freestyle. A strong effort from Naperville North’s Jack Reif results in a first-place finish with a time of 53.88. His teammate Alex Xu comes in second at 55.96

Now, we have the long 500-meter freestyle. In the end, it’s Max Fedorovskiy leading the way as he touches the wall first with a time of 5:08:88. Benet’s Aiden Hulett comes in second at 5:16:68, and Grayson Dean takes third with a time of 5:22:29.

After this race, the meet was suspended and made official. Overall, Naperville wins two out of the three shortened dual meets, while Benet walks away with a win over DeKalb.