Naperville North boys basketball completes the season sweep over Naperville Central

It’s the final crosstown classic game for Naperville Central boys basketball head coach Pete Kramer as he will retire at the end of the season and prior to the contest he gets a standing ovation at Naperville North. Now his Redhawk team is looking to pick their first conference win against a Huskie squad that has lost their last three straight games following the season ending shoulder surgery for Luke Williams. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies are off to a good start, up 3-0, and Bryce Welch adds to that tally by two after going off the glass.

Jack Kallstrand starts up a big night for Naperville North

Naperville North still remains up by nine and they call up Jack Kallstrand who’s open in the corner and sinks the trifecta to make it 13-1 dogs.

The Redhawks are in need of any score and get some help from Jack First who gets the rebound and puts it back in to trail 17-8 after one.

In the second quarter, three remains the magic for North, and Max Steele steps right up for a trifecta.

On the other end, Daniel Nussbaum says here, let me try out a three. Nussbaum sinks it to keep the Redhawks within single digits.

North quickly steps up on defense with a Kallstrand steal and he takes it all the way to rim as the Huskies are doubling up their oppenents with a 26-13 edge.

The Redhawks are still within striking distance in the first half with TJ Hillman who shoots from the top of the key and boom goes the dynamite. North though, is still in front at the half, up 31-22.

Naperville Central hangs tough

Bryce Welch starts up the third by lobbing the ball to Grant Montinari, and he lays in to go back up by double digits 33-21.

Central continues their attack in the paint with Ross DeZur who does it all himself with a board and put back to keep the Redhawks within reach.

Cole is back, back again

Later on welcome back Cole Arl. He missed a month due to injury and he drives into the lane and scores with a foul. Huskies hold their largest lead of the game up 44-28.

Jack First is doing what he can to keep the birds alive with another bucket to add on to his 12-point night.

On to the fourth, we go, and Ross DeZur dishes the ball out to Jack Gervase, and he hits a much needed three to get Central back within single digits, down 44-35.

Naperville North boys basketball sweeps the Redhawks

Down the stretch, the Huskies are too hot to handle as Kallstand hits three more of his sixteen points in the game. That helps to a 51-41 win over the Hawks.

